Super donor has fathered 50 babies around the globe with more on the way

A prolific sperm donor who has fathered 50 children said he has 15 more children ‘on the way’.

Kyle Gordy, 31, of Los Angeles, California, offers his sperm to single moms and heterosexual couples who are struggling to conceive on their own.

He promotes his services – which are free – through social media, and instead of going through a sperm bank, he gives his sperm directly to the women.

Kyle Gordy, 30, from California, has fathered 50 children around the world and 15 more babies will be born soon

One of the many families Kyle has helped: a lesbian couple (pictured) who used Kyle’s sperm to conceive a baby

Kyle has fathered 50 children so far. Pictured above is another couple who used their sperm to have a child

Kyle explained that some people feel uncomfortable using sperm banks because the donors are anonymous, meaning the new parents don’t know anything about the person who fathered their child, so they turn to him.

He said: ‘I believe I’m so popular because they can get to know me, whereas in a sperm bank that’s not the case. I am open to people, I am very reliable and have many women who can vouch for me as well.

“I always make the effort to go to people instead of having them come to me and I’m very serious about all the testing.”

Kyle calls a range of supplements such as zinc, vitamin B12, vitamin E and royal jelly the key to his productive sperm

As a professional donor, Kyle also pays close attention to his diet, with an emphasis on fresh vegetables and wild tuna, with a few glasses of red wine

Kyle is tested up to five times a year for STDs and other problems that are harmful to the pregnancy.

He continues: ‘Most people only get tested once a year, while I usually do these tests up to five times a year.

‘I’m a professional because I explain the process very clearly about how to do it and how fertile I am and therefore they have a higher chance of getting pregnant. I’m better than a bank, because quality matters to me.’

He claims his vitamin-rich diet helps his sperm count. He takes zinc, multivitamins and fish oil.

“Red wine is actually pretty good for you because it has a lot of perspectives that help with sperm donation, so I allow myself a few glasses in moderation,” he said.

Kyle believes his sperm is a superior product which is why it is so popular with families desperate for a child

‘I’m still figuring out which foods I can have that I can enjoy, but which are also good for fertility. I focus on wild caught tuna, vegetables and especially royal jelly, the secretions of nurse bees and fed to the queens to help them thrive.”

Gordy now supplies sperm to an IVF clinic in the Philippines, which flies him to the US to donate.

He said: ‘I will create a profile for myself, which they will put online, along with some photos and my answers from a simple questionnaire.

“If elected, I’ll probably make two donations at once and it’s very easy because all the regular tests I do, like sperm count and for STDs, will be done in the clinic.”