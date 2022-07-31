Super Bowl champion Aaron Donald wouldn’t have returned to the Rams if not for head coach Sean McVay

Despite only playing eight seasons in the NFL, Aaron Donald had rumors of retirement around him both before and after he won the Lombardi Trophy with the Los Angeles Rams.

Donald, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, almost confirmed those rumors contain some truth during an interview with NFL Network on Saturday.

When asked if he would have returned to play for the Rams if his head coach, Sean McVay, had left, Donald said he wouldn’t have.

‘Not at all. Not at all,” Donald told analysts during an interview during the NFL Network’s “Training Camp: Back Together Saturday.”

Aaron Donald’s Super Bowl LVI bet won the Rams their first title since 1999

Donald and McVay played in two Super Bowls together and ended up winning one last season

“If Sean isn’t there, I told Sean when he first came here. We came up with some things early on and I first told him that as long as he’s the head coach here, I want to continue building my legacy with him.

“As long as he is here and I have the opportunity to play at a high level, I will stay here. When he’s gone and all is said and done, it probably will be when I hang it up.’

McVay was also rumored to be retiring, figuring the 36-year-old might take to television.

Both Donald and McVay have worked wonders in their years with the Rams.

After contemplating retirement, Donald is back with the Rams for another season

Since being drafted 13th overall by the University of Pittsburgh in 2014, Donald has received critical acclaim, earning eight Pro-Bowl appearances, three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and seven NFL All- Pro first teams.

McVay became the youngest NFL head coach in modern times when he was hired at age 30.

In the five seasons he has been at the helm, the Rams have played four playoffs, including two Super Bowl berths.

The first appearance in Super Bowl LIII was not nearly as cheerful, as the Rams fell to the New England Patriots with a score of 13-3.

Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay Season file Results after the season 2017 11-5, 1e in NFC West Lost in Wild Card round to Atlanta Falcons (13-26) 2018 13-3, 1e in NFC West Lost Super Bowl LIII to New England Patriots (3-13) 2019 9-7, 3rd in NFC West Did not qualify 2020 10-6, 2nd in NFC West Lost in divisional round against Green Bay Packers (18-32) 2021 12-5, 1e in NFC West Won Super Bowl LVI over Cincinnati Bengals (23-20)

That Patriots team was led by then quarterback Tom Brady, whose Tampa Bay Buccaneers team fell to the Rams in the NFC Divisional round this season.

Brady, who retired briefly and then didn’t retire this off-season, joked about Donald’s playing skills and training videos.

“I see Aaron Donald training on my Instagram,” the quarterback told the Dan Patrick Show.

“I’m like, ‘D**n maybe I should have retired.” He’s a beast.’

Donald is back in preseason training camp as the Rams prepare for the upcoming season