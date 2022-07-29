SupaValu: IGA launches new bargain store rivalling Aldi and Costco

Organization queen Katie Lolas has shared her top tips for planning and prepping meals ahead of time to save money on groceries and reveals the biggest mistake people make when preparing meals.

With inflation pushing up grocery prices, Sydney’s mom said meal prep could be the key to lowering grocery bills.

She said you should plan meals in advance, create an organized grocery list to stick to at the grocery store, start slowly so as not to overwhelm yourself, and schedule time to cook during your weekly routine and your stick to it no matter what.

Speaking to FEMAIL, Katie shared her tips on how to keep her grocery budget between $100 and $120 for her family of three.

1. ORGANIZE YOUR SHOPPING LIST PER Aisle – AND ALLOW THREE ROUTING ITEMS

To save money at the grocery store, the 36-year-old teacher said she makes an organized list to stick to.

“Rather than walking into a store and grabbing items you ‘think’ you need or crave at the time, I can help you organize and focus on the items that really matter to you.” need — I call this ‘targeted errands,'” she told FEMAIL .

“If you do your shopping in a focused way, you will find that you save money, stick to your meal plan, create less food waste and buy healthier food.”

She said you should organize your grocery list in two ways for a quick grocery trip: by aisle or section and how you normally walk around the store.

“When I walk into my local Woolies, I usually walk around in this order: fresh produce, meat, dairy, canned, etc. and that’s how I organize my list,” she said.

“As a result, I never miss an item and I’m in and out in less than 20 minutes.”

Katie said you should stick to your list and make sure you check off each item and allow yourself only three things that are not on your plan, that you are either curious to try or enjoy but not necessarily. needed.

‘Go for house brands too! Mainly for staples,’ she said.

“There will never be enough difference in taste or quality of basic items to justify the price increase, so always go for the unbranded option.”

2. DO NOT START PREPARING ALL MEALS FOR THE WEEK

Katie said meal prep should make your life easier, not a daunting task, so don’t try to prepare every breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack all week.

“The biggest mistake I see people make when they decide to start preparing meals is that they take in too much at once instead of starting slowly,” she said.

“Contrary to popular belief, meal prepping doesn’t mean preparing all your meals and snacks for a week,” she said.

Katie recommended starting with the meals you struggle with the most during the week and focusing on those.

“So if you’re someone who rushes around in the morning and doesn’t have time to prepare a proper meal, consider preparing something you can take on the go, such as overnight oats, muffins, or egg cups,” she said.

“If you’re someone who orders Uber Eats for lunch three times a week at the office, consider preparing a salad or ingredients for a healthy sandwich or wrap.”

3. Set a time and stick to it

Katie said to start slowly, establish a time when you plan to cook and stick to it because you’re more likely to commit to your task and integrate it into your weekly routine.

“If you’re just starting to prepare meals, set yourself a time limit and when that time is up, walk away from the kitchen. If that means preparing just one recipe, that’s still one meal you prepared that week,” she said.

‘Ultimately you will become more efficient in the kitchen within the set time. It also always helps to remember that preparing meals now will save you time in the long run.”

4. PLAN SO YOU ARE NOT TREATED BY TAKE AWAY

Katie said the most effective way to control your food budget is to plan, prepare and portion meals in advance.

“You don’t have to reach for quick and processed options because you have healthy ready-to-eat options,” she said.

She said preparing and planning meals will save you money because you won’t be tempted to go out or order takeout.

‘It’s better value for money. With the money you spend on one meal, you can buy ingredients that are spread over several meals!’

5. START WITH BIG MEALS AND CLEAN WHEN YOU GO

“Keeping organized while preparing your meals will make the whole process easier. I always start cooking with whatever takes the longest and have a few things going at once,” she said.

Katie uses a stovetop where she can cook three pots and pans at once without feeling cluttered.

“I also say a clean room is a productive space, wipe down couches while you cook, and if you’re waiting for something in the oven to finish, take the time to wash the dishes,” she said.

6. INVEST IN QUALITY KITCHEN BUY

Katie also recommended investing in quality appliances, containers and equipment to save money in the long run and heat up ready-to-eat meals quickly.

‘I love the quick heat-up features on my Westinghouse oven and hobwhen I don’t have much time to prepare, I know I don’t have to wait those extra five minutes for my appliances to reach the right temperature,” she said.

In addition, the Quick Cook function is perfect for preparing frozen meals that I have prepared. All I do is put the food straight from the freezer into the oven and heat it up. Cooks quickly and evenly every time.’

Katie uses good quality meal prep containers such as Sistema and Meal Prep Australia and for breakfast she uses glass jars from Kmart or the Reject Shop.

She swears by her too Philips XXL airfryer that she often uses to quickly cook chicken, steak, meatballs, patties and chops.