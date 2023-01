NEW PALTZ, NY (NEWS10) — The State University of New York at New Paltz (SUNY New Paltz) has been granted university status under the New York State Board of Regents’ new policy, which went into effect in 2022. The change took effect on January 1, the 75th anniversary, when New Paltz joined the SUNY system as a founding member of the campus.

SUNY New Paltz will continue to be known by the same name, but is recognized by the SUNY system as a new level of quality in higher education.