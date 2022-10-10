Sunshine Plaza barbershop customers stunned as man scuffles with police officers

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The dramatic moment a wanted man runs from police officers after they patiently waited for him to finish his haircut at a busy barber shop has been caught on CCTV.

The man, 19, was getting a trim at Tommy Guns barbershop in the popular Sunshine Plaza shopping center in Maroochydore on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast about 2.15pm on Friday when officers entered.

The two burly uniformed officers waited in the shop while the employee brushed off the customer’s shoulders and removed the barber’s cape before standing up and casually pointing to the door.

But suddenly the teenager – dressed in a white t-shirt, white jeans and Adidas slides – rushed to the exit, causing the four other customers and their hairdressers to look around in surprise.

CCTV showed the staff member completing the man’s haircut as officers waited to arrest him (pictured)

The man casually took a few steps before bolting for the exit when the officer grabbed him

The officers were quick to react and tackled him, but he refused to go quietly, shoving someone in the chest and causing a fight which moved to the front of the store.

One officer fell to the ground as three product displays were knocked over, sending the hair product flying before the other officer fell.

The three struggled before an undercover police officer ran over and gave his colleagues a hand.

But just as the customer appeared to be trapped, his 18-year-old mate wandered over to help.

Officers told him to move back before one pulled out his taser and pointed it at the man.

The split-second distraction allowed the captured man to break away and smash one of the product bottles on the 52-year-old officer’s head before running out of the store.

A separate video of the incident, filmed by a bystander, showed the man in white jeans eventually being dragged outside the barbershop by a police officer.

He was then handcuffed and put into a police car outside.

The customer got a trim at Tommy Gun’s barbershop at Sunshine Plaza (pictured)

The altercation knocked over several display shelves as stunned employees looked on

The incredible footage was shared on social media on Sunday and attracted dozens of comments.

‘I watched it all go down and I have to commend the staff. They did a great job handling this, said one shopper.

“At least the girls let them finish the haircut,” said another.

“It was the fashion police who arrested him for the white jeans and flats,” added a third.

A spokesman for Tommy Gun’s at Sunshine Plaza said the reason the police were there was ‘nothing to do with us’ but declined to comment further.

Queensland Police confirmed the two men were caught and charged.

“Officers approached three men after identifying a person wanted in outstanding cases,” a spokesman said.

‘A 19-year-old Morayfield man allegedly hit a 52-year-old male officer over the head with a glass bottle, causing him to fall to the ground and suffer a deep laceration to his forehead.

‘An officer on duty assisted by mall security took the man into custody moments later.

“Police will also allege an 18-year-old Nambour man violently resisted arrest by obstructing police who deployed a taser and OC spray.”

The man broke free and rushed into the shopping centre

The 19-year-old Morayfield man was charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, one count of aggravated assault on a police officer occasioning bodily harm and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon cat D/H/R (modified replica pistol) .

He was refused police bail and will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday 10 October.

An 18-year-old Nambour man was charged with one count each of aggravated assault on police officer by biting/spitting, obstructing police and authority required to possess explosives (ammunition).

He was granted police bail and will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 26.

The injured officer was released from the hospital and is recovering.