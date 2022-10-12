Sunshine North, Melbourne: Elderly Toyota Camry driver who ran over child, 3, not charged

The elderly woman who ran over and left a three-year-old child for dead outside her daycare in Melbourne in June is yet to face a single charge.

Ethan Nguyen was hit in front of his ‘distraught’ mother and shocked onlookers on McIntyre Rd in Sunshine North, Melbourne’s west, about 6.30pm on June 2.

A 73-year-old Heathcote Junction woman claimed responsibility the following day, but only after an exhaustive manhunt.

She was interviewed by detectives and released ‘pending further enquiries’.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal detectives are still investigating how little Ethan was killed more than four months after his death.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman told the Daily Mail detectives were still awaiting the pathologist’s report to determine the cause of death

“The investigation is ongoing,” she said.

A photo of Ethan was pinned by his parents to a tree at a makeshift memorial by the side of the road where he died

A day after the toddler’s death, witnesses claimed the driver would have no doubt she had hit Ethan and dragged him under her vehicle for up to 30 metres.

Located directly opposite where the tragedy unfolded, Barber Saad Alyoshik said he watched in horror as the boy bolted out of a garage and onto the road.

‘He comes on the road, he ran and then hit the car, he didn’t see him, he hit him and then he ran away. It is very bad, he said.

‘My business owner said ‘stop, stop’. We see the boy when he gets there and he’s a little boy, he’s never heard or doesn’t understand. Therefore.

“And then I saw the accident … I think someone opened the garage and he just ran.”

Some witnesses told Daily Mail Australia they believed a man had been behind the wheel of the car when Ethan was hit.

Ethan’s mother Phuong, father Dinh Phan and his older brother and younger sister placed a photograph of Ethan on a nearby tree and were comforted by relatives as they assessed the makeshift memorial that day.

Ethan’s father (left) said he had already forgiven the person who killed his child. He returned to the scene of the accident on Thursday (pictured)

Mr Phan told Herald Sun he had already forgiven the driver who killed his son.

“I want to tell them, I’m so sorry too,” he said.

‘When you have a child, they run fast. Everything is done now. I feel so sorry for the driver.’

Graphic CCTV footage from a nearby shop showed Ethan being dragged by a red sedan for a few meters as his mother rushed to his aid.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and desperately tried to treat the boy’s life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Superintendent John Fitzpatrick said the incident had been observed by several witnesses.

“We have quite a few others to speak to through our CCTV cameras, but yes we do have people helping us,” Superintendent Fitzpatrick said.

Detectives believe speed was not a factor in the tragic accident.

“There was quite heavy traffic along that road at that time of night. So we’re certainly not alleging that that car was going over the speed limit, Superintendent Fitzpatrick said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

