Sunshine Coast carjacking: breastfeeding woman targeted at Big Top Shopping Centre Maroochydore

A young mother was reportedly carjacked while breastfeeding her baby in a shopping center parking lot, sparking a dramatic police chase.

A 35-year-old man is now in custody facing 21 charges after an alleged car theft in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast in September.

Footage shows a man in hi-vis walking down the sidewalk before seeing the woman and her child and opening the door.

The shocked mother can be seen running off through the parking lot holding the child as the man drives off in the silver hatchback.

The 35-year-old man is said to have seen the woman in the car outside a shopping center and ordered her to drive away in her hatchback (pictured)

Dashcam footage of a police motorcycle shows the same car driving off-road through a residential area before being blocked by a fence.

The officer orders the driver to sit on the ground and puts him in handcuffs.

Police say the man started his crime wave on Sept. 1 when he broke into homes and stole cars in Brisbane’s northern suburbs, Morningside, Gordon Park and Kedron.

On Sept. 2, around 6:20 a.m., the man broke into a house in Minyama on the Sunshine Coast and stole a Toyota LandCruiser 4WD that was later reported to be speeding on the wrong side of the road.

After three hours, the car was abandoned in the nearby suburb of Woombye, where the man reportedly broke into another house and demanded car keys from another LandCruiser from the female homeowner.

That vehicle was also later abandoned in the Buddina suburb, where the man allegedly broke into another house and demanded the keys of a third LandCruiser.

A motorcycle police officer chased the car through a suburb, arresting and detaining (pictured)

That car was driven to the Big Top Shopping Center in Maroochydore where the man allegedly carjacked the young mother in the silver hatchback.

Police patrols then followed the man through the Sunshine Coast suburbs, claiming he was speeding and ignoring red lights.

The hatchback eventually blocked itself in a Sippy Downs neighborhood and a man was arrested by a motorcycle cop.

Police have filed 21 charges against the man, including six counts of burglary, six of misuse of a car, two of dangerous use of a motor vehicle and armed robbery.

He faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Saturday, where he was remanded in custody to reappear on Nov. 4.