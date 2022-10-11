WhatsNew2Day
Suns vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Sports
By Merry

The Phoenix Suns (1-1) play against the Denver Nuggets (2-2) at Ball Arena

Playtime: 9:00 PM EDT on Monday, October 10, 2022

Phoenix Suns 0, Denver Nuggets 0 (9pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets’ PA announcer just called DeAndre Jordan “DeAndre Ayton” during pregame intros. – 21:09

1665244649 142 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Michael Singer @singer

oh man. #Nuggets starters have just been announced. The last one was DeAndre Jordan. Was billed as DeAndre Ayton.
Preseason for everyone. – 21:09

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Denver Nuggets @gold nuggets

AG, we may have found your biggest fan pic.twitter.com/ge2H2IU9BQ8:51 PM

1665450600 658 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Katy Winge @katywinge

Is there anyone near Denver who can get the game? I have two last minute tickets! – 8:50 pm

1665244650 374 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

It certainly looks like DeAndre Jordan is still leading Zeke Nnaji in the backup center competition. Just my reading. – 8:50 pm

1665244649 142 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Michael Singer @singer
#Nuggets Appetizers: Bones Hyland, Bruce Brown, MPJ, Jeff Green, and DeAndre Jordan. – 8:43 pm
1665244650 374 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets starters vs. suns
Bones Hyland
Bruce Brown
Michael Porter Jr.
Jeff Green
DeAndre Jordan – 20:42

1665246306 575 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Duane Rankin @Duane Rankin

Talked to Deandre Ayton about more than when he and Monty Williams talked.
“I love that guy.” on Victor Wembanyama
“We’re really over that shit.” on game 7
“I train my family not to take anything personal.” out of season
And so much more. #Sun tanning Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions pic.twitter.com/Ct360XTU3G8:40 PM

1665450600 672 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665450601 730 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665450601 276 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Katy Winge @katywinge

Jamal Murray will also not be playing tonight, but he also underwent a pregame warm-up.
Again, the Nuggets get him back into game action. His hamstrings are hurting him tonight, but he looks good and moves well. pic.twitter.com/Vc5yhLjcZ38:37 PM

1665246306 575 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Duane Rankin @Duane Rankin
#Sun tanning starters at #Nuggets

Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton
Josh Okogie (left hamstring injury) available. Have yet to play in the preseason. – 8:37 PM

1665450601 335 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

We’re live for a special edition of the pregame show. Come join in.
🎥 Premiere of the DNVR Serbia Trailer!!!
1665450601 73 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions Update on Murray and Jokic
1665450601 73 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions MPJ & Bones show
youtube.com/watch?v=Bp8Wzf…20:29

1665450601 280 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Jamal Murray gets some shots before the game. pic.twitter.com/nflJgFlKpU8:13 pm

Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Denver Nuggets @gold nuggets

Bizzy Bones in the building
@BizzyBones11 x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/v80vuoBlth20:05

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Denver Nuggets @gold nuggets

Injury Report vs. Sunbathing:
Nikola Jokić – Out
Jamal Murray – Out
Kentavious Caldwell Pope – Out
Aaron Gordon – Out
Collin Gillespie – Out – 8:00 pm

Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Denver Nuggets @gold nuggets

MPJ driving around Denver like pic.twitter.com/Jw2v7gELFc19:55

1665450601 597 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665244650 374 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Light contact work for Nikola Jokic. It was 1-on-1 vs. Darrel Arthur. It doesn’t seem like the wrist is restricting it in any way, but grabbed it after a few jumpers. pic.twitter.com/dQ0OzYoi7z19:52

1665244649 142 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Michael Singer @singer

Nikola Jokic has just finished a shooting session of about 15 minutes. He flexed his wrist a few times, but it didn’t seem to bother him much. pic.twitter.com/MFMb5IW8hZ19:52

Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Katy Winge @katywinge

Nikola Jokić won’t be playing for the Nuggets tonight as his right wrist doesn’t feel 100%, but he still gets shots before the game. Denver has kept him out of live practices lately, just to be careful.
But still making basically all the pictures. pic.twitter.com/USI12MohFB7:49 PM

1665450602 342 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Jamal Murray and Daniel House Jr.
(Sincerely covering guys who do the bow and arrow three point celebration) – 19:48

1665235131 189 Jalen Suggs injury not serious
Kurt Helin @basketball talk

Deandre Ayton on relationship with Monty Williams, ‘Everything is back to normal’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/10/dea…7:45 pm

1665244650 374 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

This is a good sign: Nikola Jokic (right wrist sprain) is now making a few shots in the Ball Arena. He’s gone tonight, but doesn’t seem uneasy. pic.twitter.com/ct1uHFKvMB19:35

1665244650 374 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Big chance for Bones Hyland vs. Phoenix with Jamal Murray out. His show tonight. pic.twitter.com/SXU9A2EOKw19:32

1665244649 142 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Michael Singer @singer

Michael Malone, asked about the #Nuggets penchant for ball-gazing after a shot explains that they’ve pushed the need to make a choice: crash the glass or sprint back.
Pulling a dead horse?
“That horse is dead.” – 19:31

1665450601 980 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Phoenix Suns @Sun tanning

It’s not women’s basketball.
It’s like basketball. pic.twitter.com/Yus6h1vFjA19:26

1665450602 776 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Katy Winge @katywinge

No Nikola Jokić (right wrist sprain), no Jamal Murray (left hamstrings tight), no Aaron Gordon or KCP just for rest purposes tonight for the Nuggets – 19:19

1665244650 374 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all out tonight, says Michael Malone. Gordon and Caldwell-Pope need some rest. – 19:19

1665450601 280 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon are all out tonight. The last two are preventative, says Michael Malone. – 19:19

1665244649 142 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Michael Singer @singer

Malone: ​​Joker, Jamal, KCP and Aaron Gordon will all be in attendance tonight.
KCP and AG are just routine rest. – 19:18

Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Denver Nuggets @gold nuggets

Uncle Jeff the newest fan of @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/4zeUfH4cfW19:16

1665450602 238 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665450601 280 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

I didn’t see Nikola Jokic during his typical pregame shooting time. Looks like he won’t be playing tonight. – 19:12

1665244649 142 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Michael Singer @singer

Since Nikola Jokic isn’t warming up during his regular shooting time, I find it hard to believe he’ll be playing tonight because of that wrist sprain. Expect the team to remain cautious with him this week with two more exhibition games. – 19:03

1665244650 374 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

wind chimes
The latest on Nikola Jokic’s wrist, Jamal Murray’s hamstring and why I wouldn’t be surprised if neither played the rest of the preseason.
Also what Michael Malone’s gears are really defending:
thednvr.com/wind-chimes-th…6:15 pm

1665359643 676 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Josh Okogie has a handful of player traits that match exactly what the Suns are doing and a fresh start in Phoenix sounds like just what he needed.
An overview of what he does, how he describes his game and what the first impressions of the Suns were: arizonasports.com/story/3329423/…17:54

1665450603 867 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Gerard Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to cover the latest news with Jae Crowder trading rumours, Deandre Ayton and more!
Come and visit us: pic.twitter.com/f8zxFgUW2X4:58 PM

1665450603 840 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665450601 980 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Phoenix Suns @Sun tanning

On this day, we celebrate the resilience and contributions of Native Americans across the US.
Our ability to live, work and play basketball on this land is the result of the indigenous tribes who have managed and cared for this land for generations. pic.twitter.com/nBD3aQmspq4:48 PM

1665450603 886 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665246306 575 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Duane Rankin @Duane Rankin

How about #Suns sending Jae Crowder and Dario Saric to #Hawks for Bogdan Bogdanovic?
This year Crowder will pay $10.1 million, Saric $9.2 million, Bogdanovic $18 million.
Bogdanovic has yet to return from an off-season knee surgery.
Saric back after missing last season.
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/InPYsWOEzB3:59 pm

1665450603 972 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665450603 482 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

New Dunc’d On Prime Features @Adam Mares from @DNVR_Nuggets to discuss Murray and Porter’s returns and the Nuggets Outlook this year. Join the one-time @John Hollinger presale duncdon.supportingcast.fm15:48

1665246306 575 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Duane Rankin @Duane Rankin

“Yes, most certainly. I mean, we’re talking, man. At the end of the day, it’s like trying to contribute to a win. Everything is back to normal. Nothing has changed.”
Deandre Ayton when asked if he and Monty Williams talked
“Monty and I are talking” #Suns pic.twitter.com/jxut8XH6gJ03:00

1665450603 151 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
