Suns vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Phoenix Suns (1-1) play against the Denver Nuggets (2-2) at Ball Arena
Playtime: 9:00 PM EDT on Monday, October 10, 2022
Phoenix Suns 0, Denver Nuggets 0 (9pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nuggets’ PA announcer just called DeAndre Jordan “DeAndre Ayton” during pregame intros. – 21:09
oh man. #Nuggets starters have just been announced. The last one was DeAndre Jordan. Was billed as DeAndre Ayton.
Preseason for everyone. – 21:09
AG, we may have found your biggest fan pic.twitter.com/ge2H2IU9BQ – 8:51 PM
Is there anyone near Denver who can get the game? I have two last minute tickets! – 8:50 pm
It certainly looks like DeAndre Jordan is still leading Zeke Nnaji in the backup center competition. Just my reading. – 8:50 pm
#Nuggets Appetizers: Bones Hyland, Bruce Brown, MPJ, Jeff Green, and DeAndre Jordan. – 8:43 pm
Nuggets starters vs. suns
Bones Hyland
Bruce Brown
Michael Porter Jr.
Jeff Green
DeAndre Jordan – 20:42
Talked to Deandre Ayton about more than when he and Monty Williams talked.
“I love that guy.” on Victor Wembanyama
“We’re really over that shit.” on game 7
“I train my family not to take anything personal.” out of season
And so much more. #Sun tanning pic.twitter.com/Ct360XTU3G – 8:40 PM
Jamal Murray will also not be playing tonight, but he also underwent a pregame warm-up.
Again, the Nuggets get him back into game action. His hamstrings are hurting him tonight, but he looks good and moves well. pic.twitter.com/Vc5yhLjcZ3 – 8:37 PM
#Sun tanning starters at #Nuggets
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton
Josh Okogie (left hamstring injury) available. Have yet to play in the preseason. – 8:37 PM
We’re live for a special edition of the pregame show. Come join in.
🎥 Premiere of the DNVR Serbia Trailer!!!
Update on Murray and Jokic
MPJ & Bones show
youtube.com/watch?v=Bp8Wzf… – 20:29
Jamal Murray gets some shots before the game. pic.twitter.com/nflJgFlKpU – 8:13 pm
Bizzy Bones in the building
@BizzyBones11 x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/v80vuoBlth – 20:05
Injury Report vs. Sunbathing:
Nikola Jokić – Out
Jamal Murray – Out
Kentavious Caldwell Pope – Out
Aaron Gordon – Out
Collin Gillespie – Out – 8:00 pm
Light contact work for Nikola Jokic. It was 1-on-1 vs. Darrel Arthur. It doesn’t seem like the wrist is restricting it in any way, but grabbed it after a few jumpers. pic.twitter.com/dQ0OzYoi7z – 19:52
Nikola Jokic has just finished a shooting session of about 15 minutes. He flexed his wrist a few times, but it didn’t seem to bother him much. pic.twitter.com/MFMb5IW8hZ – 19:52
Nikola Jokić won’t be playing for the Nuggets tonight as his right wrist doesn’t feel 100%, but he still gets shots before the game. Denver has kept him out of live practices lately, just to be careful.
But still making basically all the pictures. pic.twitter.com/USI12MohFB – 7:49 PM
Jamal Murray and Daniel House Jr.
(Sincerely covering guys who do the bow and arrow three point celebration) – 19:48
Deandre Ayton on relationship with Monty Williams, ‘Everything is back to normal’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/10/dea… – 7:45 pm
This is a good sign: Nikola Jokic (right wrist sprain) is now making a few shots in the Ball Arena. He’s gone tonight, but doesn’t seem uneasy. pic.twitter.com/ct1uHFKvMB – 19:35
Big chance for Bones Hyland vs. Phoenix with Jamal Murray out. His show tonight. pic.twitter.com/SXU9A2EOKw – 19:32
Michael Malone, asked about the #Nuggets penchant for ball-gazing after a shot explains that they’ve pushed the need to make a choice: crash the glass or sprint back.
Pulling a dead horse?
“That horse is dead.” – 19:31
No Nikola Jokić (right wrist sprain), no Jamal Murray (left hamstrings tight), no Aaron Gordon or KCP just for rest purposes tonight for the Nuggets – 19:19
I didn’t see Nikola Jokic during his typical pregame shooting time. Looks like he won’t be playing tonight. – 19:12
Since Nikola Jokic isn’t warming up during his regular shooting time, I find it hard to believe he’ll be playing tonight because of that wrist sprain. Expect the team to remain cautious with him this week with two more exhibition games. – 19:03
wind chimes
The latest on Nikola Jokic’s wrist, Jamal Murray’s hamstring and why I wouldn’t be surprised if neither played the rest of the preseason.
Also what Michael Malone’s gears are really defending:
thednvr.com/wind-chimes-th… – 6:15 pm
Josh Okogie has a handful of player traits that match exactly what the Suns are doing and a fresh start in Phoenix sounds like just what he needed.
An overview of what he does, how he describes his game and what the first impressions of the Suns were: arizonasports.com/story/3329423/… – 17:54
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to cover the latest news with Jae Crowder trading rumours, Deandre Ayton and more!
Come and visit us: pic.twitter.com/f8zxFgUW2X – 4:58 PM
New Dunc’d On Prime Features @Adam Mares from @DNVR_Nuggets to discuss Murray and Porter’s returns and the Nuggets Outlook this year. Join the one-time @John Hollinger presale duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 15:48
“Yes, most certainly. I mean, we’re talking, man. At the end of the day, it’s like trying to contribute to a win. Everything is back to normal. Nothing has changed.”
Deandre Ayton when asked if he and Monty Williams talked
“Monty and I are talking” #Suns pic.twitter.com/jxut8XH6gJ – 03:00