Suns deemed Cameron Johnson ‘off limits’ in Kevin Durant trade talks?
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sport
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Kerr said the Draymond punch was the biggest crisis the Warriors have ever faced. I think Durant gets injured in the final and Klay gets injured twice in second and third place. – 10:28 am
Jae Crowder is really about to have more juice than Kevin Durant when it comes to successfully claiming a trade. – 8:55 PM
Kevin Durant’s quote sums up the atmosphere around Nets perfectly nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/11/kev… – 8:33 pm
Both Kevin Durant and Steve Nash recognized the need to be patient as Ben Simmons returns.
But both were determined in their message about the mindset Simmons must bring to court. The latest from the Nets exercise today. clutchpoints.com/who-gives-as-… – 20:12
Let’s put KD’s quote on the #Nets training camp vibes: “The vibes were right, but who knows what the vibes will be if we slip or if we don’t play well or if someone gets injured. That’s what makes a team, is how we get through those times together.” #NBA – 13:39 o’clock
After Jordan Poole had a smooth bucket ride against the Lakers in the preseason, Kevin Durant chimed in on Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/09/kev… – 1:00 pm
Kevin Durant and Seth Curry shoot off pic.twitter.com/PL5ZZ4E5rd – 12:52 pm
KD when asked if he has a desired number of minutes per night this season:
“48 per game.” – 12:38 pm
KD on the vibes in Brooklyn this training camp:
“The vibes were right. But who knows what the atmosphere will be if we slip or if we don’t play well or if someone gets injured. I think that’s what makes a team, is how we stick together through those times.” 12:34 pm
Who is the Bull Alpha? It’s a team sport, but all the best have one, and we know who they are: Curry, Giannis, Luka, KD, Jokic, Embiid, Jimmy, LeBron. Can a team ultimately succeed without The One?
on.nba.com/3ysX9Xq – 12:13 pm
More this storyline
“Just trust him, give him the ball when he’s open, tell him to be aggressive,” Durant said. “I mean, I don’t do too much. Like I said, I’m not here to babysit anyone. Ben knows that if he has the time to be aggressive, be aggressive. Who cares if you make it or miss it? We just like that you’re aggressive, and he tells me the same thing.” -through Linking Points / 11 October 2022
“So we always feed each other with that kind of energy and encouragement,” he continued. “From me to him to Kai (Irving) to Cam (Thomas) to Patty (Mills), we’re always talking to each other about ‘Look, we need to be more aggressive looking to score the ball.’ I mean, that’s the name of the game, putting the ball in the ring. So if Ben goes downhill aggressively and finds everyone and then puts the ball in the rim, that will be a plus for our team. But I don’t have to tell him this every day. He knows what it is.” -via Linking Points / 11 October 2022
Brian Lewis: KD on how to keep Ben Simmons confident: “Trust him, give him the ball, tell him to be aggressive… (But) I’m not here to babysit anyone. Ben knows that. If he “If you have the time to be aggressive, be aggressive. Who cares if you miss it? We like that you are aggressive.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / 11 October 2022
Gerald Bourguet: Cam Johnson on how often losing the Suns Game 7 pops into his head: “Always. Every day. And in a way I want it… they came into our house and punched us in the face and knocked us out.” -through Twitter @GeraldBourguet / September 26, 2022
Gerald Bourguet: “We are working on it and I hope we can reach a [agreement].” – Cam Johnson on contract extension talks with the Suns -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / September 26, 2022
Kellan Olson: Cam Johnson said there is no bad blood between him and Jae Crowder. Highlights how good a teammate Crowder is and how he was able to come to him with everything. Has learned with more time in the NBA that everyone’s situation is different. -through Twitter @KellanOlson / September 26, 2022