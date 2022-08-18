Sunrise’s Sam Mac shocks fans with hilarious X-rated photo as he slips into VERY tight stockings

<!–

Sunrise weather host Sam Mac has raised eyebrows with his recent photo on social media.

The 40-year-old TV personality gave fans more than they expected when he donned a pair of very tight stockings while doing his weather segment on the show with the Queensland Ballet.

“My eyes are up here,” he joked in the caption.

The post prompted eagle-eyed fans to notice his “hump.”

Get rid of your scrolls, honey,” Sam’s pregnant friend Rebecca James said.

‘Bull like no one is watching,’ another user added, while another joked, ‘Coupla spare rolls. Everyone’s zoomed in… let’s face it!’

Even his Channel 7 colleagues joked about his look, when Sunrise’s Matt Doran wrote: “I didn’t know it was possible to be offended in so many unique and powerful ways.”

“Sam is that where you keep your extra Vegemite rolls????” a fan also joked.

The scroll jokes come after Sam surprised his pregnant partner with a gift at her baby shower.

In a video shared on his TikTok page, Sam took some hilarious swipes at Bec during his speech.

“I don’t want to criticize, but if there’s one thing, she’s been very lazy. I couldn’t lift anything heavy,” he said.

He then told her that he was planning to get her the “world’s largest” cheesymite role with Baker’s Delight.

Baker’s Delight said the roll was about 38cm wide and 25cm high.

Sam and Rebecca announced in May that they are expecting their first child together.

Sam shared a sweet image of Rebecca holding an ultrasound on her stomach and said the couple were absolutely thrilled with the pregnancy.

‘Wow! Mini Mac is coming. Bec just can’t wipe the joy from her face,” Sam wrote.

Rebecca added, “Well, this escalated. See you in September, Mac estimates.

Sam and Rebecca first went public in March last year and spent much of their relationship in different states due to the Covid pandemic.

