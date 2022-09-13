Sunrise’s Sam Mac introduces newborn daughter Margot Grace live on TV

<!–

Sunrise weather forecaster Sam Mac and his girlfriend Rebecca James introduced his newborn daughter Margot Grace to his co-stars live on the breakfast show on Tuesday.

Sam, 40, spoke to Natalie Barr and David Koch of Sydney as they report on the Queen’s death near Buckingham Palace, London.

As Sam talked about his bundle of joy, the camera turned to a stroller where Margot was sleeping before Rebecca gently lifted her out.

“This is little Margot. She was born two days ago. She captured us so quickly,’ he said.

He went on to say that it felt strange that this one little baby was his whole world despite there being “7.5 billion people on the planet.”

Sam also revealed that Rebecca had a difficult delivery, explaining, “It wasn’t the smoothest process.

“Epidurals are great when they work, not so much when they don’t work. The second attempt was successful.’

Sam and Rebecca welcomed Margot on Sunday evening.

The affable TV star posted a touching video of herself crying over his beautiful newborn daughter on Instagram.

In the heartwarming clip, Sam wiped away tears of joy as he sat opposite his daughter.

Little Margot was seen sleeping, wrapped tightly in a pink, blue and yellow striped baby blanket, with another white blanket on top to keep her nice and warm.

Sam captioned his post: ‘Yeah. This is about all I have today. The best day of my life. Margot ]followed by a red heart emoji].”

He posted a tribute to Rebecca earlier in the day, praising her for her strength while calling her a “warrior.”

Sam announced on Instagram in April that he was going to be a father for the first time.

The TV star shared a sweet image of Rebecca holding an ultrasound on her stomach and said the couple were absolutely thrilled with the pregnancy.