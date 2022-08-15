Sunrise’s Nelson Aspen reveals the REAL reason he quit on-air after 20 years

<!–

Sunrise’s Nelson Aspen has revealed why he quit his job as a showbiz correspondent on the breakfast show after nearly 20 years in the role.

The longtime American entertainment reporter, 59, resigned on-air in June to the shock of his co-hosts and viewers.

He told New idea he felt ‘burnt out’ after struggling to maintain his workload from home during Covid lockdowns.

‘I had worked for more than 100 consecutive weeks without a break’ [because] In fact, Covid conditions had turned all my work into remote/home broadcasting via my phone and Zoom,” explains Nelson.

“It was relentless, and for the first time in my life I felt burned out because there was never a pause.”

He went on to admit that there were “other areas” of his life that he needed to focus on, including taking care of his mother who had just moved into assisted living.

The longtime US-based entertainment reporter resigned during the broadcast in June to the shock of his co-hosts Natalie Barr (left) and Michael Usher (center)

Nelson stopped while delivering his morning show business news bulletin live from New York City.

“After 19 and a half years at Sunrise, I’m giving you two weeks’ notice,” he told co-hosts Natalie Barr and Michael Usher, who seemed surprised by the news.

He went on to say, ‘I’m going to finish my new book’ [Your Home Is Your Castle]… and I’m going to do a book tour, a question-and-answer program featuring Australian cities.’

Nelson’s last day was July 15.

An upset Natalie said at the time, “Nelson, it was a great ride. We’re going to miss you, but it’s not goodbye, because we have two weeks to say so.’

Nelson has been a fixture at Sunrise for the past two decades, reporting to a range of hosts including Natalie, Samantha Armytage and Melissa Doyle.

Based in Los Angeles when he first joined the team, he remained Sunrise’s “man in Hollywood” even after moving to New York City.

Nelson (pictured during one of his first Australian TV appearances) also left to finish his new book, Your Home Is Your Castle. His last day was July 1

The reporter had been with Sunrise for 15 years in 2018 and said he was grateful to have “the opportunity to interview so many stars.”

“Just having the experience of being part of the Sunrise family and coming to Australia and meeting you and the fans… these are extraordinary opportunities,” he added.

He recently received the International Media Journalist of the Year award from the Publicists Guild of America in 2020, by none other than Jennifer Aniston.

Throughout his career, Nelson has interviewed the likes of Julie Andrews, Harrison Ford and Rose Byrne and has covered all the major awards for Sunrise, including the Oscars.