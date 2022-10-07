Sunrise: World reacts to host David Koch's shocking on-air blunder

An innocent joke about squealing husbands backfired badly for Sunrise host David Koch on Friday after a guest revealed her spouse was dying of cancer.

Koch, 66, and co-anchor Natalie Barr interviewed a contest winner, Christine Linn, who had taken a Caribbean cruise.

When Barr asked her who would be on the trip, Mrs Linn replied: ‘I’m taking my husband.’ This made Koch laugh and say, ‘Oh, why?’

‘Because he has terminal cancer,’ was her clever reply.

Koch looked visibly shocked and simply muttered, ‘Oh…’

The embarrassing moment was later posted on Twitter and soon went viral, gaining traction in the UK and US.

One Twitter user said “I’ve seen this 15 times in a row”, while another wrote: “NO.”

Earlier this week Koch sparked rumors he may soon retire as he celebrated 20 years at the helm of Channel Seven’s breakfast show.

He became visibly emotional Tuesday as he watched a montage of highlights from his tenure on the show, as well as several video messages from celebrity guests such as Delta Goodrem.

He later spoke of his ‘incredible’ time on Sunrise, while his co-hosts Barr, Mark Beretta and Edwina Bartholomew offered their congratulations.

‘It has been one of the great joys of my life. It’s been unbelievable,’ he began, fighting back tears.

‘You can’t get up winter, summer, all of it without doing it with people you love dearly.

‘Beretts, Nat, Eddy and [producer] Dave Walters, who has been in our ear for 20 years as part of the team, I am so very grateful.’

“Thank you for having me for 20 years,” Kochie concluded.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the financial journalist thanked the Sunrise team.

“Thanks for having me @sunriseon7 for the last 20 years,” he wrote, before listing his ’20 most memorable moments (in no particular order)’.

‘Anzac Day service on the Kokoda Track, climbing Kilimanjaro (twice) and getting lost on the ascent’, he gave as a few examples.

Other highlights included hosting Sunrise with pop star Katy Perry and performing with rock band INXS.

Although he did not indicate plans to retire, some viewers thought it was a farewell post.

“Is he going?” a concerned follower commented.

“Good luck Kochie… enjoy your next adventures,” added another, while a third wrote: “Time for a sea change.”