Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac is put through his paces before paternity leave

He is expecting his first child with girlfriend Rebecca James.

And Sunrise weather host Sam Mac put his parenting skills to the test on Wednesday, his last day on the air before going on paternity leave.

The 40-year-old’s colleagues gave him a series of challenges to complete, including changing a diaper, doing a Zumba class with a baby strapped to his chest, and building a changing table in a Sydney park.

“I feel like this is an opportunity for you to work with my producer, the Human Emoji, and unleash that inner evil streak,” Sam said before starting the parenting-themed tasks.

Newscaster Edwina Bartholomew first challenged him to build a chest of drawers.

‘I proposed empty a dirty diaper, but that idea was rejected,” she noted. “So instead set up a changing table.”

“Bec and I put together a cot last night. It took six hours; It’s only supposed to be 30 minutes,’ said Sam.

“We only had one allen wrench to share!”

He joked that it was his responsibility to “float around and point at things” when building furniture.

Despite complaining about ‘really cold weather’, Sam managed to build the table in 20 minutes but had four bolts left

Despite complaining about “really cold weather,” he managed to build the table in 20 minutes, but had four bolts left.

To prove his strength, he placed a 10 kg tripod on it.

Then sports reporter Mark Beretta challenged Sam to do a Zumba class with a baby doll on his chest.

Sam jumped headfirst into the task and joked, “I’m already dancing like a father. It’s amazing how these things happen.”

For this third task, Natalie Barr challenged Sam to care for a real baby.

A mother named Lucy from Sydney’s Northern Beaches volunteered her eight-week-old son Harry for the challenge.

Lucy advised Sam to “chill”, which will “keep Harry cool” as he tried to change his diaper.

“I’ve never changed a diaper,” he confessed.

After successfully completing the job, David Koch gave him his final challenge: compose a lullaby to put the baby to sleep.

Sam and Rebecca announced they were expecting in April. The couple had bought their first home together in October last year.