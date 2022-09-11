Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac and girlfriend Rebecca James welcome baby girl

<!–

Sunrise weather forecaster Sam Mac and his girlfriend Rebecca James have welcomed their first child together.

The couple announced the birth of their daughter early Sunday night and revealed that they had named her Margot Grace McMillan.

“This is a love I didn’t even know existed. I am overwhelmed and am still processing it now. My girls. Wow,’ he began.

“Rebecca was (& is) a warrior. I will never forget what she endured over the past 9 months, and especially the past few days for our small family.”

“Incredible power. What a woman. There will be a separate report on that shortly.’

Sam continued: ‘In the meantime, I’d like to say a big thank you to @drmorris_sydneymotherandbaby (the rock star of the maternity ward) & team.’

“I am the happiest man on earth right now. If anyone needs me, my schedule for the foreseeable future will be; looking in awe at Bec, looking in awe at Margot, crying and repeating.

Sam announced on Instagram in April that he was going to be a father for the first time.

Sam shared a sweet image of Rebecca holding an ultrasound on her stomach and said the couple were absolutely thrilled with the pregnancy.

‘Wow! Mini Mac is coming. Bec just can’t wipe the joy from her face,” Sam wrote.

Sam and Rebecca first went public in March and spent much of their relationship in different states due to the Covid pandemic

The couple then shared a heartwarming video surprising their loved ones with the news, with Rebecca lifting her top to show the baby scan.

The happy couple bought a house together in inland Sydney in October.

‘We bought a damn house! In Sydney! We’re already drinking our way through the pain as we calculate the #Pray4Us stamp duty,” Sam wrote.