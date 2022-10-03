Sunrise: Viral TikTok video reveals chilling details about David Koch

<!–

A TikTok user has created a ‘creepy’ video showing how Sunrise host David Koch has barely aged a day over the past decade.

The clip was first uploaded in 2020 and resurfaced this week as Kochie celebrated 20 years at the helm of Channel Seven’s breakfast show.

The video highlights two almost identical photos of Kochie that were actually taken 10 years apart.

A TikTok user has created a ‘creepy’ video showing how Sunrise host David Koch has barely aged a day over the past decade. (In the picture on the left: in 2010 and on the right: in 2020)

The 66-year-old’s appearance hasn’t changed much since 2010 and he still doesn’t have many wrinkles despite now being eligible for a state pension.

The financial journalist has hosted Seven’s breakfast show for two decades, having first been hired as a temporary replacement for Chris Reason in 2002.

The viral video opens with the bold claim that ‘David Koch is a vampire’ before offering a catalog of tongue-in-cheek evidence to support this theory.

“Here’s a picture of David Koch earlier this year, seems pretty reasonable,” says TikTok user @sware_music.

‘Here’s a picture of David Koch from 10 years ago, hmmm, looks exactly the same! By the way, he is 64, or so he says…

‘You still don’t believe me? Well, look up Koch Media. What are they doing? Movies about vampires!’

Koch Media, a global developer, publisher and distributor of video games, actually has no ties to Kochie.

However, Kochie owns boutique media production agency Pinstripe Media.

In February 2018, Kochie was left confused when a lie detector machine claimed he had answered a question about plastic surgery “deceptively”.

‘Have you had cosmetic surgery?’ he was asked after being strapped to the polygraph.

‘No,’ replied the host with a firm shake of the head – but the machine determined that his answer was false.