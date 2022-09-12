Sunrise star Sam Mac shares moving footage crying over newborn baby daughter

<!–

Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac has posted a touching video of him crying over his beautiful newborn daughter.

Sam and his girlfriend Rebecca James welcomed Margot Grace McMillan on Sunday night, their first bundle of joy together.

In the new heartwarming video posted shortly after the birth, Sam can be seen wiping away tears of joy as he sits opposite baby Margot.

Little Margot is asleep, wrapped tightly in a pink, blue, and yellow striped baby blanket, with another white blanket on top to keep her nice and warm.

Sam captioned his post: ‘Yeah. This is about all I have today. The best day of my life. Margot (followed by a red heart emoji)’

Sam’s post was soon overrun with benefactors.

‘Yes. She’s a beauty,” wrote Kylie Gillies of The Morning Show.

“What a beauty,” added Sam’s Sunrise co-star Edwina Bartholomew.

Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac and his girlfriend Rebecca James welcomed their first child together Sunday night. All pictured

Sam and Rebecca announced the birth of their daughter early Sunday evening.

“This is a love I didn’t even know existed. I am overwhelmed and am still processing it now. My girls. Wow,” Sam started.

“Rebecca was (& is) a warrior. I will never forget what she went through the past 9 months, and especially the past few days for our little family.

“Incredible power. What a woman. There will be a separate report on that shortly.’

Sam also praised Sydney Obstetrician Gynecologist Dr. Stephen Morris for his expert care and support during Rebecca’s pregnancy: ‘In the meantime, I just want to express my sincere thanks to @drmorris_sydneymotherandbaby (the rock star of the maternity ward) & team.’

“I am the happiest man on earth right now. If anyone needs me, my schedule for the foreseeable future will be; looking in awe at Bec, looking in awe at Margot, crying and repeating.’

Sam announced on Instagram in April that he was going to be a father for the first time.

The TV star shared a sweet image of Rebecca holding an ultrasound on her stomach and said the couple were absolutely thrilled with the pregnancy.

‘Wow! Mini Mac is coming. Bec just can’t wipe the joy from her face,” Sam wrote.