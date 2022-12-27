Sunrise star James Tobin strips naked and jumps into an ocean pool

Sunrise star James Tobin stripped down for a swim in an ocean pool in Newcastle on the show on Tuesday morning.

The 42-year-old host showed off his fit figure during the impromptu swim at the urging of the host, Edwina Bartholomew.

James was reporting from Merewether Ocean Baths in hot weather, and the segment started off innocently enough.

“Not a bad way to start the day,” James said as he basked in the sun.

“There are so many friendly locals, this is a great place.”

Edwina and co-host Mark Beretta then gave the star a suggestion to increase the segment.

“JT, I know you’re gorgeous with your hair, it looks good all the time, but I think you could come in,” Edwina said, before James launched.

I mean, it’s the week between Christmas and New Years.

James decided to be a good sport about it and stripped down and jumped into the pool.

Edwina (pictured) goaded the presenter, saying, “I mean, it’s the week between Christmas and New Years.”

Viewers were quick to comment on Instagram, with many calling James a “chunk” in the comments.

James is known for his suave presentation.

The reality TV star was roughed up by a weightlifter on the show last year.