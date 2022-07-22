Sunrise: Sam Mac’s fury as Robert Irwin ‘steals’ weatherman job

There is an old saying in show business: everyone is replaceable.

And Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac learned the hard way this week that when a TV host takes time off, they do it at their own risk.

He ranted on TikTok about Channel Seven billing Robert Irwin as the show’s “new weather host,” even though he was only filling in for a few days.

Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac (pictured) learned the hard way this week that when a TV host takes time off, they do it at their own risk

He was furious that Robert – an ‘animal guy’ – could effortlessly read the weather during live crossings from Australia Zoo in Queensland.

Sam also didn’t understand how the 18-year-old zookeeper got along so well with hosts David Koch and Natalie Barr and joked about taking his job.

But what really pushed him over the edge was getting a text from his mom Loretta gushing about how “awesome” and “handsome” Robert was.

He ranted on TikTok about Channel Seven billing Robert Irwin as the show’s “new weather host” even though he was only filling in for a few days.

Sam, who is expecting a child in September with partner Rebecca James, said in his video: “So I’ve been on leave this week.

“People have started sending me articles saying, ‘Watch out, Robert Irwin is going to take your job’. I was like, [news websites] do stuff like this all the time i’m sure it’s out of context…

“So I thought, just in case, I’d see what was said in the air.”

He was furious that Robert – an ‘animal man’ – could effortlessly read the weather during live crosses from Australia Zoo in Queensland

Sam then broadcast footage of Robert, the son of the late Australian conservationist Steve Irwin, saying on Sunrise, ‘All I can say is, Sam Mac, I’m coming for you!’

He also pulled out an official Sunrise promo of Robert who described himself as “the new weather forecaster,” adding again, “Watch out, Sam Mac.”

Sam then watched footage of one of Robert’s live weather crosses and was saddened to find that he’d done quite well.

Sam is expecting a child in September with his partner Rebecca James (left)

‘Agree! He’s good,’ he admitted.

Sam admitted that all of this made him feel “insecure,” and texting from his mom didn’t help after asking him if he’d been “fired” yet.

Robert, a regular at Sunrise since he was a kid, filled two days this week while Sam was on leave. Katie Brown filled in for the remaining three days.