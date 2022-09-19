Sunrise: Sam Mac sparks debate by giving his partner wine after giving birth

<!–

Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac gave his partner Rebecca James a hilarious ‘gift’ just days after she gave birth to their child – but not everyone thought it was funny.

The couple, who went public with their relationship last March, welcomed daughter Margot Grace on Sunday, September 11.

Sam shared a photo to Instagram over the weekend of Rebecca cradling their newborn while holding a giant wine glass that he had filled with an entire bottle of rosé.

‘My beloved Rebecca has been looking forward to a glass of wine for nine months. You’re welcs, boo,’ the 40-year-old captioned her post.

Sam’s famous friends and followers loved the gag gift, with former Neighbors star Bonnie Anderson writing: ‘I know the feeling!’

‘Cheers to the mega pint,’ one fan wrote, referring to a famous quote from the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation case.

Another commented: ‘Nine months of wine in one glass I think. Cheers.’

One supporter said the glass was ‘well deserved’.

But some fans were not impressed with the light-hearted post, with several pointing out that drinking alcohol is not advised for women who have just given birth, especially if they are breastfeeding.

‘Should you drink while breastfeeding? Or is [you] bottle feeding?’ asked a concerned follower in the comments section.

“Ummm… You’re not supposed to drink if you’re breastfeeding…” added another.

One wrote: ‘Aren’t you breastfeeding? But if you are, remember what you’ve got, baby’s got too.’

Other fans jumped to the defense of the new parents, saying it’s wrong to assume Rebecca is breastfeeding and that it’s nobody’s ‘business’ if she drinks.

“None of your business or ours!” a supporter shot back. ‘They are a well-educated couple who don’t need the advice or questions of strangers.’

It comes almost a week after Sam declared he was ‘the happiest man on the planet’ after becoming a father for the first time.

Last Thursday, the weather host posted a beautiful photo on Instagram of her newborn daughter resting peacefully in her crib.

He captioned the photo: ‘Did anyone order a lightly judgmental burrito with extra side eye? Our little Margot Grace McMillan is home and we are so hopelessly in love.’

Many of his 155,000 followers were quick to grant their wishes.

Former Home and Away star Sam Frost, who recently announced her own pregnancy, found the snap adorable.

‘Awwwww angel. I am so happy for you both!! She is heaven,’ she wrote.

Weekend Sunrise weatherman James Tobin added: “She’s lovely”.

Sam and Rebecca, a stylist, welcomed Margot Grace McMillan, their first child together, on September 11.

The couple announced in April that they were expecting their first child together.