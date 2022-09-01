Sunrise: Sam Mac and Rebecca James attend Lord of the Rings series premiere

<!–

Sam Mac and his pregnant girlfriend Rebecca James enjoyed a date night at the Sydney premiere of the new The Lord of the Rings TV series on Wednesday.

The Sunrise weather host, 40, sported a smart-casual look in a brown blazer, white T-shirt and black pants.

He smiled from ear to ear on the red carpet next to his stylist partner.

Rebecca looked stylish in an all-black outfit consisting of a chic blazer, flared pants and high heels.

She wore freshly styled hair and an oversized black handbag.

The couple, who began dating in 2020, announced in April of this year that they were expecting their first child together.

The weatherman is currently on paternity leave as he and Rebecca prepare to welcome their child.

On his last day at work before going on leave last month, Sam’s parenting skills were put to the test live by his Sunrise colleagues.

His colleagues gave him a series of challenges to complete, including changing a diaper, doing a Zumba class with a baby strapped to his chest, and building a changing table in a Sydney park.

“I feel like this is an opportunity for you to work with my producer, the Human Emoji, and unleash that inner evil streak,” Sam joked before starting the parenting duties.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series is a prequel to JRR Tolkien’s novels and is set thousands of years before them.

Filmed in New Zealand, the series stars Australian actress Markella Kavenagh and is said to be one of the most expensive shows ever filmed.