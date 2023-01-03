Sunrise presenter Mylee Hogan goes silent on Instagram after vanishing from TV following backlash

New Sunrise presenter Mylee Hogan has gone quiet on social media and disappeared from TV screens after Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath passed away due to on-air pranking.

Hogan made the bizarre joke after reporting on a TikTok trend in which children film their parents’ shocked reactions when they are falsely told that a favorite celebrity has passed away.

The clip stunned her co-hosts who tried to get through to an interview with former fast bowler McGrath, but Hogan then blurted out, “Glenn McGrath died!”

Hogan hasn’t posted anything on Instagram in weeks and has since disappeared from the flagship show host’s table without any explanation.

New Sunrise presenter Mylee Hogan (pictured) is quiet on Instagram after disappearing from television screens following a joke about an Australian cricketing legend ‘dying’

Her last post on Instagram was on Christmas Day, two days after she landed her role on the show.

Hogan had not been welcomed to the show as a studio host until December 23 before her December 28 outburst.

But outraged Sunrise fans vowed to boycott Seven’s show if Hogan stayed, calling the comment insensitive after McGrath’s wife Jane died of breast cancer in 2008.

On Tuesday, Edwina Bartholomew had taken Hogan’s place as news anchor at the end of the desk, while Monique Wright sat next to Mark Beretta.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Seven for comment.

Hogan hasn’t posted anything on Instagram in weeks and has since disappeared from the flagship show’s presenter’s table without any explanation

Co-host Mark Beretta had ended her coverage of the TikTok hoax death videos early, calling it “the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen.”

‘I don’t like it at all. We shouldn’t. Take it off. Take it off now,” he said.

Hogan said she found the cruel craze on social media “really funny” and insisted to co-host Beretta and Edwina Bartholomew that it was “just a little bit of fun!”

But while Beretta went on to talk to former Australian fast bowler McGrath about the Boxing Day Test, Hogan infuriated fans with her twisted joke about the star’s death.

Her last post on Instagram was on Christmas Day, two days after she landed her role on the show

The comment, which was off-camera but heard clearly, prompted an angry response from Beretta and co-host Edwina Bartholomew.

“Not even… that’s not funny,” Bartholomew said as Hogan laughed. Beretta added, “I don’t get that at all. It’s so not funny. It’s crazy…”

The stern-looking Bartholomew immediately apologized to viewers, adding, “It’s not funny. Sorry.’

The show then interviewed McGrath – whose wife Jane died of breast cancer in 2008 – around day three of the Second Test against South Africa.

Mylee Hogan (left) was only welcomed to the show as a permanent studio host on December 23 before her outburst on December 28 and disappeared on January 3

It sparked a furious backlash from some viewers who vowed to boycott the show if Hogan remained on screen.

“We’re not watching Sunrise anymore when that black-haired girl reads the news again,” one fan of the show wrote on Facebook.

“Please remove that girl from Channel 7 – we’ll feel sick every time we see her face.” She made a comment about Glenn McGrath dying and laughed. Doesn’t she know that Glenn’s first wife Jane tragically passed away from breast cancer?

“It doesn’t matter if she apologizes, in her mind she hasn’t done anything wrong. How immature and insensitive she is.’

Hogan blurted out ‘Glenn McGrath is dead’ just before the show ended with an interview with the Australian fast bowler whose wife Jane died of breast cancer in 2008

Another viewer tweeted, “Terrible, awful, tasteless “joke”, fooling people that someone has died, especially when the next guest has lost a wife. Please stop broadcasting.’

Hogan had previously played clips of TikTok videos showing the dramatic reactions of parents hearing fake news about the deaths of stars like Zac Efron and Oprah Winfrey.

“Some people think the overreactions are funny, others think it’s a cruel joke,” Hogan said.

She added, “Personally, I think this is really funny guys! Just a little fun!’

But she was immediately hunted down by the co-hosts at the Sunrise desk who ordered the news report stopped there.

“I think this shows the generation gap because Beretts doesn’t think it’s funny at all,” Bartholomew said.

Deputy presenter Mark Beretta (right) ended the report early, while Edwina Bartholomew apologized to viewers for Hogan’s weird outburst with a stern face

Viewers were also outraged by the segment and took to social media to express their anger.

“We thought it was disgusting,” Kelvin Mills posted on the show’s Facebook page.

“Look at the faces in her story when people heard about these fake deaths, they were distraught.

‘Yes, those people were then told that it was fake news, but that did not quickly solve the sickening feeling in their stomachs.

“She’s clearly too young to have had death around her.”