Sunrise: Natalie Barr struck down with another illness after Covid-19 battle

Sunrise presenter Natalie Barr is battling a new illness just days after recovering from Covid-19.

Barr, 54, returned to Sunrise on Wednesday after completing her seven-day isolation, only to tell her co-host David Koch, 66, that she had been diagnosed with yet another condition.

‘Nat is back! How do you feel?’ Koch asked her when the show started.

“Okay, except I have sinusitis and I’m a little lightheaded. Other than that, I’m great,” she said sarcastically.

‘What? Do you also have sinusitis?’ Koch asked, pretending not to catch her illness.

‘I have a telehealth with the doctor yesterday and he said, ‘Don’t worry, you’re not contagious,’ Barr assured him.

On Monday, fans became concerned for Barr after she failed to show up for work, despite the fact that she was scheduled to return after taking a week off to visit family in Perth.

Addressing the elephant in the room, Koch explained at about 8:40 am that his colleague was not in the studio because she had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Well, everyone’s been asking, ‘Where’s Nat?’ Well, you may have noticed she’s been missing for the past week,” Koch began.

Barr said she had a “sinus infection” and was feeling “a little dizzy,” which prompted Koch to withdraw as if to avoid getting sick.

“She is in isolation at home after she tested positive for Covid.”

Monique Wright, who was filling in for Barr on Monday, added: “In her spare time, Nat has been very busy, trying out new recipes, also working her way through her new wardrobe, doing some early spring cleaning and organizing… because she’s stuck in her bedroom.’

Koch joked that Barr was so bored with his isolation that she even “cleaned out the bathroom cabinets” and reorganized her sock drawer.

On Tuesday, Barr gave fans an update on her health while isolated at home and uploaded a photo to Instagram of a meal her husband prepared.

Barr, who has been fully vaccinated, has almost no symptoms other than a cough, which has almost gone away, and is feeling “pretty good” overall.

“Losing my appetite a bit, but getting used to this breakfast-in-bed situation,” Natalie wrote.

“Men really come in handy sometimes,” she added, alongside a laughing emoji.