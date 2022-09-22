Sunrise interview with Meghan Markle’s dad sparks lawsuit despite David Koch & Nat Barr apologising

<!–

An “unfiltered” interview with Meghan Markle’s estranged father on Channel Seven’s Sunrise breakfast program has landed the network in a major defamation lawsuit.

Jeff Rayner, an LA photographer who took staged photos of Markle just days before her wedding to Prince Harry, is suing Seven in Australian federal court.

Markle made several claims about the paparazzi photographer during the live TV interview last September, including that he was associated with disgraced Hollywood film director Harvey Weinstein.

Rayner denies the allegations.

He alleged that Mr Rayner had taken “compromising” photos of Mr Weinstein’s victims to dissuade them from indicting the now-convicted sex offender.

In a transcript of the interview filed with the court, the former Hollywood lighting director claimed he was “composed” by Mr. Rayner and a business associate.

“The whole thing was a plan to really screw up the wedding, I was just part of it,” Markle claimed in the live interview on Sunrise.

“Basically they went to my oldest daughter and convinced my oldest daughter to convince me to have pictures to clean up my image because I always looked bad because of the pictures before that.

“I mean, I’m tempted to sue him. If I don’t charge him, I hope to see him with Weinstein one day, because he also shot young women in front of Weinstein to make them look bad so they couldn’t charge him with rape.”

Mr Rayner’s claim statement alleges that Mr Markle implied that he is a “dishonest management consultant who defrauded Mr Markle (by deceiving his daughter Samantha) into participating in a photo shoot as part of a plan to destroy the royal family.” disrupt Meghan Markle’s marriage.”

It also states that he “conspired with Harvey Weinstein, a notorious rapist, to take compromising photos of Harvey Weinstein’s victims that could be used to discourage those women from suing Harvey Weinstein.”

It claimed Channel Seven should have considered the “reasonable chance” that Meghan’s estranged father would make defamatory comments about Mr Rayner.

He said the network had not pre-recorded the interview and Markle’s comments had damaged both his personal and professional reputation.

Mr Rayner, who has relatives in Australia, said he has suffered pain, suffering and embarrassment as a result of the interview, which has damaged his personal and professional reputation.

The day after the interview, Sunrise hosts David Koch and Natalie Barr offered an on-air apology for Markle’s “baseless allegations” with a statement also shared on the network’s news website.

“On yesterday’s live interview program, Thomas Markle, not unusually, went a bit rogue and made some rather wild and baseless accusations against Jeff Rayner, a Los Angeles photographer,” Koch said.

“Seven had no intention of broadcasting such allegations and subsequently removed them from all versions of the program,” said Barr.

“We would like to apologize to the gentleman mentioned by Mr Markle that the allegations were broadcast.”

However, Mr Rayner described the apology as “inadequate” and accused the hosts of delivering the 47-second clip in a “sarcastic and lighthearted” manner.

The photographer is claiming an unspecified amount of aggravating damages.

He claims that Seven should have known that Mr. Markle was likely to make defamatory remarks and that they had not pre-recorded the interview.

Seven have yet to file a statement of defense with no court date set for the case.