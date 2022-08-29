Sunrise hosts Natalie Barr and David Koch left shocked as on-air stunt goes wrong

WhatsNew2Day
By Mary Mrad for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 07:31, 29 August 2022 | Updated: 07:32, 29 August 2022

Sunrise hosts Natalie Barr and David Koch were shocked when a deadly mid-air stunt went awry Monday.

During the segment, host Katie Brown revealed that she would be pulled over the ground by a car at the Australian Stunt Academy.

She wore overalls and goggles while clinging to a belt dangling behind the car.

The car then started moving and Katie screamed before falling onto her back.

“I’m not supposed to go on my back,” she yelled, as a speechless Natalie slapped her mouth in shock.

Katie looked breathless when the car finally stopped.

“She doesn’t know what to say,” Kochie said before the presenter said she had a wedgie.

“I just got through the mud on national TV,” Katie added.

It comes after Kochie made a very revealing confession earlier this month about what he wears to bed.

The father of four said he goes to sleep in Bluey pajamas.

He raved about the nightwear during an interview with Bluey executive producer, Daley Pearson.

“My whole family has Bluey pajamas that we all wear to bed at night, from our six-month-old son to me,” Kochie said proudly.

Pearson raved about the confession and squealed happily, “Kochie’s wearing our pajamas, so we’re coming out on top here!”

