Sunrise host Natalie Barr reveals the secret recipe she uses for butter-free chocolate chip cookies

Natalie Barr cooked up a storm in her kitchen on Thursday after discovering a new recipe for butter-free chocolate chip cookies.

The 54-year-old Sunrise co-anchor was excited to make cookies for her kids and share the recipe with her fans, but soon ran into a problem when she “opened the fridge.”

“Tonight in Nat’s kitchen I was supposed to make chocolate chip cookies for the kids but I opened the fridge and no butter,” she said in her Instagram video.

She continued: “Instead of running to the store, I thought, ‘There must be an alternative.’

“So I googled butter-free choc chip cookies and who knows, you can do it with oil.”

The breakfast TV host rolled up the sleeves of her beige cardigan and got to work making some cookies.

Natalie pulled out her high-end mixer and tossed in two eggs, 3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, a drizzle of vanilla essence, 3/4 brown sugar, and 3/4 cup white sugar.

After blending it to a creamy, liquid consistency, the journalist folded in two and 1/4 cups of flour, chocolate chips, a teaspoon of bicarb soda, and a teaspoon of salt.

For her final step, she chilled the dough in the fridge before breaking it into small balls and putting them in the oven to cook.

The cookies came out looking a little soft and incredibly delicious when she let them rest.

Natalia shares her two teenage boys Lachlan, 19, and Hunter, 16 with her film editor husband, Andrew Thompson, whom she married in 1995.

Speaking to The Australian Women’s Weekly last year, she talked about her life outside of breakfast television and revealed why her family always “comes first.”

Natalie tossed in two eggs, 3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, a drizzle of vanilla essence, 3/4 brown sugar, and 3/4 cup white sugar. She mixed it together (left), then folded it into two and 1/4 cups of flour, chocolate chips, a teaspoon of bicarb soda, and a teaspoon of salt (right)

“I may have a great career, but Andrew and the guys come first,” she said.

She added that working at breakfast TV allowed her to combine motherhood and her career because she can be “a full-time mom for the rest of the day” when her shift is over.

Natalie was promoted to Sunrise co-anchor alongside David ‘Kochie’ Koch in March, following the departure of Samantha Armytage.