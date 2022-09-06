Sunrise host Natalie Barr claims Meghan Markle stole her look – after calling the royal a ‘TOSSER’

Natalie Barr joked that Meghan Markle stole her look.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the Sunrise host shared a side-by-side image of herself and the royal wearing the same red blouse.

The photo of the Duchess of Sussex shows her giving a gender equality speech at the One Young World summit in Manchester earlier that day.

Natalie’s image, meanwhile, shows her live on the air as she presents Sunrise at an unknown date.

Both tops had a tie section and the same long sleeve design.

While Megan wore the tethered element to one side, Natalie wore hers, but both looks were very similar.

‘Glad the courier got it to you in Manchester in time for the Megs talk! #happytoloan,” she captioned the images.

It comes after Natalie called Megan a ‘tosser’ in an extraordinary diatribe after the Duchess of Sussex compared herself to Nelson Mandela in her new interview with The Cut magazine.

The former Suits actress, 41, claimed she was told in 2019 by a Lion King cast member that South Africans had “danced in the street” when she married Prince Harry – just as they did when “Mandela was released from prison.” the prison’.

Barr, 54, who is known for her more conservative broadcasting style, was unusually candid earlier this month when she told co-anchor David “Kochie” Koch that she “couldn’t even read the entire article.”

“I think in Australia we would say she’s just full of it. She’s a tosser. She’s a total tosser! That’s how we would describe her. I just can’t… the way she talks,” she added.

‘Tosser’ is a mildly offensive term in Australia for an unpleasant person.

News anchor Edwina Bartholomew reacted more diplomatically to Meghan’s claims, telling the panel: ‘I think she may have a very different story in the US than what is accepted in the UK.’

‘Or just anywhere in the world!’ Barr mockingly, as Koch joked, ‘That’s Eddie’s code for “tosser.”‘

Mandela spent 27 years in prison for resisting South Africa’s apartheid system.

After he was released, he helped negotiate an end to apartheid and became South Africa’s first democratically elected president.

Nelson Mandela, accompanied by his wife Winnie, raises his hand to celebrate as he leaves Victor Verster Prison near Cape Town on February 11, 1990, after 27 years in apartheid prisons.

The hosts of rival breakfast show Today also mocked Markle’s interview.

Karl Stefanovic, who has never been shy about criticizing Meghan, incredulously mocked Markle’s claims during a conversation with Nine’s London correspondent Tracy Vo.

‘It’s hard to see what that would be like’ [the Royal Family]especially the Mandela references,” the 48-year-old noted, as his co-host Allison Langdon added, “He’s, I think, tone-deaf.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, pictured at his wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018

Stefanovic feigned sympathy and later joked: “I think… [Meghan is] probably a little misunderstood, don’t you think?’

Langdon, 43, whose distaste for the Sussexes is well documented, grinned, “Oh, you’re changing your tune, aren’t you, Karl?”

“Yes, I think it’s time to support her, especially after Mandela’s comments. I think anyone who compares themselves to Mandela is fair enough,” he said, bursting out laughing.

“Even if it was said… to share that… Anyway, they live their ‘quiet life’ as they please,” Langdon replied, rolling her eyes.

It comes as Meghan’s interview with The Cut – part of New York magazine – continues to meet with backlash.

In it, she claimed that she and Prince Harry were “lucky” to leave Britain and “disrupted the dynamics of the hierarchy … just by existing” before stepping down as frontline royalty and moving to North America.

Her interview with The Cut was published just days after Meghan used her new Spotify podcast to complain that she had to continue her engagements during a royal tour in South Africa after a fire in her son Archie’s bedroom.

She also claimed that what the couple asked for when they wanted financial freedom was not “reinventing the wheel.”

The Cut reported that Meghan listed a “handful of princes and princesses and dukes who have exactly the arrangement they wanted,” although none of these royals were mentioned in the article.

The interview was released after it was claimed that Harry and Meghan will not see the Queen at Balmoral when they visit Britain next week amid an ongoing security spat.

The Duchess also lashed out at those who criticized her for being “ambitious” when she started dating Harry, in a conversation with tennis legend Serena Williams.