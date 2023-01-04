Sunrise host is demoted to being a reporter after ‘twisted joke’

Sunrise presenter Mylee Hogan has been thrown off the breakfast show’s desk after a backlash from viewers for joking that Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath had died.

Hogan made the bizarre joke after reporting on a TikTok trend in which children film their parents’ shock when they are falsely told that a favorite celebrity has passed away.

The clip stunned her co-hosts who tried to get through to an interview with former fast bowler McGrath, but Hogan then blurted out, “Glenn McGrath died!”

Hogan disappeared from the desk of the flagship show’s presenters without any explanation this week after Daily Mail Australia revealed viewers’ anger on Friday.

She returned to Sunrise on Thursday — but she’s relegated to reporter on the road again, just 13 days after the show welcomed her to the new desk role.

Sunrise presenter Mylee Hogan has been thrown off the breakfast show’s desk following a backlash from viewers for joking that Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath had died

Hogan had not been revealed as a studio host until December 23 before her December 28 outburst.

At the time, she told co-hosts Monique Wright and Mark Beretta that she was delighted to leave her role as a reporter on the road to present the news in the studio.

“It’s good to be here, guys,” she smiled. “It’s a nice temperature, I know where the bathroom is, where the coffee is – it’s very comfortable.”

But days later, she is kicked back into the street after the clumsy attempt at humor backfired.

Mylee Hogan (left) had only been welcomed to the show as a regular studio host on Dec. 23 before erupting on Dec. 28.

New Sunrise presenter Mylee Hogan disappeared from TV screens without explanation on January 3 after Daily Mail Australia revealed fans’ anger at her comment

Outraged Sunrise fans vowed to boycott Seven’s show if Hogan stayed, calling the comment insensitive after McGrath’s wife Jane died of breast cancer in 2008.

On Tuesday, Edwina Bartholomew had taken Hogan’s place as news anchor at the end of the desk, while Monique Wright sat next to Mark Beretta.

And on Thursday she was back on screen – but out of the studio and working as a reporter, covering the city’s population growth from near Sydney Harbor Bridge.

Her demise from the desk role was not mentioned in the broadcast, and Seven declined to comment when Daily Mail Australia contacted her on Thursday.

Shocked viewers slammed new Sunrise reporter Mylee Hogan (pictured) for joking that cricketer Glenn McGrath had died during a segment on a twisted TikTok craze

Co-host Mark Beretta had ended her coverage of the TikTok hoax death videos early, calling it “the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen.”

‘I don’t like it at all. We shouldn’t. Take it off. Take it off now,” he said.

Hogan said she found the cruel craze on social media “really funny” and insisted to co-host Beretta and Edwina Bartholomew that it was “just a little bit of fun!”

But while Beretta went on to talk to former Australian fast bowler McGrath about the Boxing Day Test, Hogan infuriated fans with her twisted joke about the star’s death.

The comment, which was off-camera but heard clearly, prompted an angry response from Beretta and co-host Edwina Bartholomew.

Deputy presenter Mark Beretta (right) ended the report early, while Edwina Bartholomew apologized to viewers for Hogan’s weird outburst with a stern face

“Not even… that’s not funny,” Bartholomew said as Hogan laughed. Beretta added, “I don’t get that at all. It’s so not funny. It’s crazy…”

The stern-looking Bartholomew immediately apologized to viewers, adding, “It’s not funny. Sorry.’

The show then interviewed McGrath – whose wife Jane died of breast cancer in 2008 – around day three of the Second Test against South Africa.

It sparked a furious backlash from some viewers who vowed to boycott the show if Hogan remained on screen.

“We’re not watching Sunrise anymore when that black-haired girl reads the news again,” one fan of the show wrote on Facebook.

Please remove that girl from Channel 7 – we will feel sick every time we see her face.

She made a comment about Glenn McGrath’s death and laughed. Doesn’t she know that Glenn’s first wife Jane tragically passed away from breast cancer?

Hogan blurted out ‘Glenn McGrath is dead’ just before the show ended with an interview with the Australian fast bowler whose wife Jane died of breast cancer in 2008

“It doesn’t matter if she apologizes, in her mind she hasn’t done anything wrong. How immature and insensitive she is.’

Another viewer tweeted, “Terrible, awful, tasteless “joke”, fooling people that someone has died, especially when the next guest has lost a wife. Please stop broadcasting.’

Hogan had previously played clips of TikTok videos showing the dramatic reactions of parents hearing fake news about the deaths of stars like Zac Efron and Oprah Winfrey.

“Some people think the overreactions are funny, others think it’s a cruel joke,” Hogan said.

She added, “Personally, I think this is really funny guys! Just a little fun!’

But she was immediately hunted down by the co-hosts at the Sunrise desk who ordered the news report stopped there.

“I think this shows the generation gap because Beretts doesn’t think it’s funny at all,” Bartholomew said.

Viewers were also outraged by the segment and took to social media to express their anger.

“We thought it was disgusting,” Kelvin Mills posted on the show’s Facebook page.

“Look at the faces in her story when people heard about these fake deaths, they were distraught.

‘Yes, those people were then told that it was fake news, but that would not quickly take away the sickening feeling in their stomachs.

“She’s clearly too young to have had death around her.”

Viewers were also outraged by the segment and took to social media to express their anger

One user added, “You’re not wrong – that’s sickening. This is what I call offensive.”

Another posted: ‘I totally agree, that was terrible, Beretts was shocked too. She just kept going and laughing. Back to everything off screen for her.’