Sunrise host David Koch unleashes on big four banks for not passing on interest rate hikes to savers

David Koch has informed Australia’s four major banks of the ‘squeak-free’ amount they are passing on to savers, despite ‘high interest rates’ on borrowers.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to raise interest rates again to 1.85 percent on Tuesday; the fourth rate hike since May.

While Westpac, CBA, NAB and ANZ were quick to impose an official rate hike on home buyers, they are accused of failing to pass on similar rate hikes to account holders, earning an additional $600 million a month as a result.

“What do you say to the big banks that raise interest rates on loans as quickly as possible, but don’t pass on interest rate hikes to savers,” the Sunrise host asked Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

The average savings rate for the big four banks is a piddly 0.3 percent for a bonus saver. The average is 1.25 percent. ING pays 2.6 percent. The banks pay less than half of what one of their competitors does.’

The treasurer admitted that the behavior of the banks was ‘disappointing’.

“I feel that people who rely on their savings have been the biggest victims of interest rates at historically low levels for some time now,” he said.

“There has to be a bright spot in these rising interest rates and that’s for savers, people who need and deserve better interest rates.”

Mr Chalmers urged banks to give their account holders ‘honest’ but said that in the end people can only withdraw their money and bank with smaller competitors who offer much better interest rates to acquire new customers.

David Koch has called Australia’s four major banks over ‘squeaky’ money they’re passing on to savers despite ‘driving up interest rates’

“I would encourage people if you are let down by your bank to find a better deal if you can,” he said.

Chalmers said Tuesday’s expected rate hike won’t be the last as the Reserve Bank uses the monetary policy handbrake in a bid to slow escalating inflation.

“It will get worse before it gets better, but it will get better,” Mr Chalmers said.

Meanwhile, calls have been made for RBA boss Philip Lowe and his entire staff to resign over misleading promises that interest rates would not rise this year or next – giving borrowers a false sense of security.

Westpac, CBA, NAB and ANZ have been accused of not passing on the full benefits of rising interest rates to savers, in turn earning an additional $600 million a month

Warren Hogan, director of EQ Economics and chief economic adviser to Judo Bank, accused the RBA governor of deviating from such a misleading statement.

But Mr Chalmers stood next to Mr Lowe for the time being.