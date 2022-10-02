Sunrise host David Koch was left furious as he has been dragged into yet another online scam

<!–

Sunrise host David ‘Kochie’ Koch has found himself at the center of yet another online scam.

The 66-year-old, who was previously the unwitting spokesman for erectile dysfunction scams, was rightly left fuming this week after he discovered yet another fraudulent ad using his name.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Koch uploaded a screenshot of a fake online article that claimed to reveal how much money he ‘really made’.

Sunrise host David Koch, 66, (pictured) has been left furious after being pulled into yet another online scam – following THE erectile dysfunction cream hoax

“These scammers are getting out of control,” the TV host wrote in the caption.

‘My daughter’s friend in the UK checked her weather app of all things… and a scam ad pops up. BEWARE. They are going to plague proportions,’ he added, before tagging the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

It comes after Koch found himself at the center of an online Bitcoin investment scam in 2019.

The financial journalist warned fans about the scam with a lengthy post on Instagram, writing: ‘SCAM WARNING; ANY STORY OR AD CLAIMING KOCH’S RECOMMENDATION OF BITCOIN AS AN INVESTMENT IS A LIE.’

“It drives us crazy, the scammers using Libby and I as bait to lure people into investing in Bitcoin,” Koch continued.

“Facebook does their best to remove them, but then they reappear using various offshore servers,” he added.

‘These scammers are getting out of control. My daughter’s friend in the UK was checking her weather app of all things… and a scam ad pops up. BEWARE. They’re getting to vexing proportions,’ Koch wrote in the post, tagging the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

In 2018, Koch was also forced to deny any connection with fraudulent online ads promoting erectile dysfunction treatment.

Koch, alerting his legions of fans at the time, tweeted: ‘For those who might be tempted… be warned that the erectile dysfunction ads going around the web with my picture are fake.’

Report fraud to the ACCC via Scamwatch website.