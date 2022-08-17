Sunrise host David Koch cringes with embarrassment as he watches his old INXS performance

<!–

Sunrise host David Koch cringed in embarrassment as he rewatched his old INXS performance in a resurfaced video.

In the clip shot in 2003, Kochie performed with frontman Jon Stevens at the opening of a rugby clubhouse.

The 66-year-old picked up the microphone and thanked the audience, shouting, “Thank you ladies and gentlemen, applause.”

David and his former co-host Melissa Doyle burst out laughing when they saw the video live on air.

“It’s turning red,” Melissa said.

“It actually felt better than it looked, I thought,” Kochie replied.

The video resurfaced after Kochie raised eyebrows on Thursday after posting a cheeky video mocking his co-host Natalie Barr’s prep routine.

His ironic “before and after” video showed him putting on makeup in the “before” segment, while in the “after” segment, he donned his trademark specs to signify his transformation was complete.

Kochie appeared to be ripping Nat’s more serious prep video she posted last week.

Natalie’s video showed the wardrobe department working their magic by transforming her morning hair into the stylish ‘do she presents with’.

Since Kochie is bald, it doesn’t take that long to prepare.

Sunrise captioned their video that Kochie was “here to prove that he too can do a before and after.”