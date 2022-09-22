Sunrise: Edwina Bartholomew slams sexist claims she ‘abandoned’ her children

Edwina Bartholomew has hit back at sexist trolls who accused her of “abandoning” her young children so she could travel to England to attend the Queen’s funeral.

The Sunrise newscaster joined co-anchors Natalie Barr and David Koch in London to assist with Channel Seven’s 24-hour reporting on the historic event.

But some vicious social media users said it wasn’t fair for her son and daughter to accept the overseas assignment so soon after her return to work from maternity leave.

Edwina Bartholomew has hit back at sexist trolls who accused her of “abandoning” her young children so she could travel to England to attend the Queen’s funeral. (Pictured: Edwina with daughter Molly, two and six-month-old son Thomas)

Edwina defended her decision in a column for The Daily Telegraph on Thursday, saying her children were in “very good hands” with her husband Neil Varcoe.

She wrote bluntly, “You should know that although my children are not with me, they are in very good hands, just not mine.”

Edwina ignored the idea that mothers should be full-time caregivers and sarcastically added that Neil “lives in our house and takes care of our children too.”

The Sunrise newscaster joined co-anchors Natalie Barr and David Koch in London to help with Channel Seven’s 24-hour reporting on the historic event

But it wasn’t all trolling, as the mother of two was happy to have the support of cooperating moms.

“Working moms are clearly in the same boat as I am with chaotic households,” she wrote.

Edwina shares her two children, daughter Molly, two, and six-month-old son Thomas, with husband Neil, a journalist and media executive.

She has been candid and candid about motherhood with fans, and has recently admitted that it can be a little “overwhelming” at times.

Some vicious social media users said it was not fair for her son and daughter to accept the overseas assignment so soon after her return to work from maternity leave. (Pictured: Edwina with husband Neil Varcoe and daughter Molly)

The Channel Seven reporter announced her pregnancy live on Sunrise last year.

“As news develops, news that will develop in the next six months, we will have another baby,” she said.

In her last post on Sunrise before she started her maternity leave, Edwina confirmed her due date was February 21.

She recently returned to Channel Seven’s Sunrise after taking five months of maternity leave