Sunrise: David Koch reveals Natalie Barr has tested positive for Covid

Sunrise host David Koch has addressed the elephant in the room after co-anchor Natalie Barr failed to show up for work Monday.

Barr, 54, was scheduled to return to the news desk that morning after taking a week off to visit family in Perth.

Koch explained at about 8:40 am that his colleague was not in the studio because she had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Well, everyone’s been asking, ‘Where’s Nat?’ Well, you may have noticed she’s been missing for the past week,” Koch began.

“She is in isolation at home after she tested positive for Covid.”

Monique Wright, who was filling in for Barr on Monday, added: “In her spare time, Nat has been very busy, trying out new recipes, also working her way through her new wardrobe, doing some early spring cleaning and organizing… because she’s stuck in her bedroom.’

Koch joked that Barr was so bored of his isolation that she even “cleaned out the bathroom cabinets” and reorganized her sock drawer.

Barr, who has been fully vaccinated, has almost no symptoms other than a cough, which has almost gone away, and is feeling “pretty good” overall.

She is expected to return to Brekky Central on Wednesday, reports 7News.

Barr was on holiday in Perth last week and caught Covid on her return to Sydney.

Morning Show host Kylie Gillies filled in during her absence.

Gillies suffered an embarrassing gaffe on Wednesday when her usual alarm went off at 5:40 a.m. during reporter Sally Bowrey’s news bulletin.

Although she put her phone on silent for the broadcast, she didn’t turn off her morning alarm, leading to confusion at the desk.

The Sunrise team later pointed out the blunder to her, which resulted from Gillies – who usually works a later shift – forgetting to change her phone’s clock settings.

‘The phone was on silent! Who knew your alarm could still go off?’ she said, to which Bowrey replied, “Everybody knows that, Kylie.”