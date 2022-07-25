Sunrise: David Koch made his children work at McDonald’s or he’d cut them off

He is known to Sunrise viewers as a money-saving expert.

And David ‘Kochie’ Koch revealed on Monday that he can be very close, even with his own family.

The father of four, 66, shocked his co-hosts by admitting that he had each of his children work at the McDonald’s food chain once they were old enough.

Sunrise host David ‘Kochie’ Koch (right, with Monique Wright) revealed Monday that he can be very close, even with his own family

Koch said he would stop his child support if they didn’t take part-time jobs at their local Maccas.

Sunrise newscaster Sally Bowrey was amazed at his attitude and said, ‘Gosh, you’re tough!’

Monique Wright, who is filling in for Natalie Barr while she has Covid, looked on disapprovingly as Koch explained why he was mean with his money.

He said that when his children were 14 years and nine months old, the age at which they could legally start working, they applied for jobs at McDonald’s.

“Whether you like the food or not, it’s a great workout for young kids,” he said.

The comments came after Sunrise aired a story about how a McDonald’s in Sydney was offering $1,000 to new employees as a sign-up bonus.

Chatswood store management resorted to desperate measures after the loss of staff more quickly than they were replaced.

Elsewhere on Monday’s show, Koch explained why his co-anchor Barr hadn’t shown up for work.

Barr, 54, was scheduled to return to the news desk that morning after taking a week off to visit family in Perth.

Elsewhere on Monday’s show, Koch explained why his co-anchor Natalie Barr (pictured) hadn’t shown up for work. She was diagnosed with Covid a few days ago after a trip to Perth, WA

Koch explained at about 8:40 am that his colleague was not in the studio because she had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Well, everyone’s been asking, ‘Where’s Nat?’ Well, you may have noticed she’s been missing for the past week,” he said.

“She is in isolation at home after she tested positive for Covid.”

Barr, who has been fully vaccinated, has almost no symptoms other than a cough, which has almost gone away, and is feeling “pretty good” overall.

She is expected to return to Brekky Central on Wednesday, reports 7News.