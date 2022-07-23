Sunny Edwards beats up “Twitter troll” who travelled 200 miles from London to Sheffield after spat

IBF Flyweight World Champion Sunny Edwards punished a “Twitter troll” who traveled from London to his gym in Sheffield to settle their online dispute.

Novice fighter Fab Tanga paid £110 to travel 200 miles by train for the fight after spending a day building the clash on the social media site.

However, Tanga was unable to live up to his own bills and had to pull out of the impromptu second round clash of exhaustion after being left on the ropes by Edwards, who comes from an established boxing family.

When Tanga arrived in Yorkshire, he posted a photo outside Edwards’ gym in the Steel City.

This post prompted the 26-year-old flyweight champion to drive to the gym — with his two young kids in the back seat.

In a video on the way to the gym, posted on Twitter, Edwards said, ‘I’m on my way now, don’t go anywhere you damn helmet.’

Tanga initially withstood fighting in front of children, but later live streamed footage showed Edwards landing early headshots on the inexperienced Tanga.

He even started a second round, but a right hand from Edwards sent Tanga into the ropes, before stopping exhausted from the unexpected fight.

Sunny Edwards and Fab Tanga were fighting for six minutes before the novice stopped exhausted

Tanga’s message about the proposed Yorkshire match-up started yesterday, when he said, “I promise, Sunny Edwards, I promise on my life that if you don’t answer, I’ll be between 11 and 12 tomorrow morning. If you let me spend the money that I use to eat and you don’t come, I’ll run all over Sheffield yelling you’re a coward.’

He later added: “For what little I know about Sunny Edwards, me and him don’t care what you think, we just want to fight. We probably won’t sleep tonight, probably tomorrow morning our adrenaline could turn on the lights of the whole UK. He’s a warrior, he’ll be there, we’ll fight like warriors.’

It’s not yet clear if he has come to regret starting this particular fight, though he was certainly on the losing side in the ring – despite Edwards claiming he ‘barely threw a shot’ against Tanga in six minutes of conflict .

The pair have been posting free tweets about each other since the fight, potentially ending their long-running dispute.

Edwards said: ‘He’s definitely won my respect’, while Tanga tagged the winner and tweeted: ‘You showed me there’s at least one SUPER CHAMPION in the UK’.

Twitter users reacted quickly – both positively and negatively – after the impromptu fight

Since the battle started with Twitter beef, it was only natural for users of the quickfire social sharing platform to join the proceedings as well.

Some were pleased to see that the match-up between Edwards and Tanga had rekindled some ‘life’ in boxing discussions on the bird app, noting, ‘Boxing Twitter has reached its peak’.

Meanwhile, another said: ‘Sunny Edwards needs to grow up, those guys have little man syndrome, little bully’, while a third said: ‘There’s only one Fab Tanga!’.

Sunny Edwards followed his brother Charlie and became world flyweight champion last April

Edwards won the prestigious IBF belt by beating South African Moruti Mthalane in London

Edwards won the IBF flyweight belt in May 2021 when he took a unanimous points win over South African Moruti Mthalane.

The now 18-0 fighter became the second member of his family to win a flyweight world title after his brother Charlie, and still retains that IBF crown, most recently beating Muhammad Waseem in March.

There are past examples of professionals fighting their online bullies. In 2015, heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder flew from Los Angeles to take on his troll Charlie Zelenoff, leaving him grounded.