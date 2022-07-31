WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Sunderland 1-1 Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres’ late strike cancels out Jack Clarke’s opener 

Sports
By Merry

Sunderland 1-1 Coventry: Alex Neil’s side are denied victory on their return to the Championship as Viktor Gyokeres’ late strike cancels Jack Clarke’s opener

  • Sunderland were held to a draw by Coventry on their return to the Championship
  • Jack Clarke gave the home team the lead after 12 minutes with a header
  • Coventry gained control and tied the score with Viktor Gyokeres’ late attack

By Abdi Rashid for Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Sunderland marked their return to the Championship with a 1-1 draw against Coventry at the Stadium of Light.

Alex Neil’s side took the lead after 12 minutes when Jack Clarke headed in a deep cross from Lynden Gooch.

Coventry applied pressure in the second half and was rewarded with a thumping attack from Viktor Gyokeres six minutes before the end.

More to follow…

Sunderland were held to a draw at the Stadium of Light in their first championship game

Sunderland were held to a draw at the Stadium of Light in their first championship game

Jack Clarke gave Sunderland the lead with a header from Lynden Gooch's cross

Jack Clarke gave Sunderland the lead with a header from Lynden Gooch’s cross

Viktor Gyokeres scored late with a thumping attack to earn Coventry a deserved point

Viktor Gyokeres scored late with a thumping attack to earn Coventry a deserved point

Alex Pritchard (left) and Ben Sheaf (right) battle it out during Sunday's game

Alex Pritchard (left) and Ben Sheaf (right) battle it out during Sunday’s game

Sunderland boss Alex Neil will be disappointed after his team dropped two points too late

Sunderland boss Alex Neil will be disappointed after his team dropped two points too late

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Commonwealth Games cycling is ABANDONED…

Merry

Nottingham Forest complete signing of…

Merry

NRL Grand Final may NOT be played in…

Merry
1 of 4,006

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More