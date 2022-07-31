Sunderland 1-1 Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres’ late strike cancels out Jack Clarke’s opener 

Sunderland marked their return to the Championship with a 1-1 draw against Coventry at the Stadium of Light.

Alex Neil’s side took the lead after 12 minutes when Jack Clarke headed in a deep cross from Lynden Gooch.

Coventry applied pressure in the second half and was rewarded with a thumping attack from Viktor Gyokeres six minutes before the end.

