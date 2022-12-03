Sunday Life Christmas Gift Guide 2022

Sunday Life’s Christmas gift guide 2022
By Georgie Gordon
Looking for inspiration? Our gorgeous gift guide has it all.
For the kids
- Frank and Bert by Chris Naylor-Ballesteros, $20, arielbooks.com.au
- Areaware Hovers Tractors, $100 (set of 12), until.com.au
- The Animal Show by Marcos Farina, $20, booktopia.com.au
- Laker “Coink” piggy bank, $170, laker.studio
For the entertainer
- In the Roundhouse plate, $29, intheround.house
- Tony’s Chocolonely chocolate, $12, stali.com.au
- Rhubi mistelle aperitif, $55, rhubimistelle.com.au
- Fenton & Fenton martini glasses, $120 (set of four), fentonandfenton.com.au
- The Joy of Better Cooking, by Alice Zaslavsky, $50, davidjones.com
For the sports fan
- Fjallraven mini backpack, $145, fjallraven.com.au
- Park x SRFC football, $50, parkssc.com
- New Balance sneakers, $180, newbalance.com.au
- JPGarvan x Ellyse Perry cricket bat, from $99, jpgavan.com.au
For the home body
- Flamingo Estate soap, $151 (set of four), mecca.com.au
- Garden Glory watering can, $139, gardenglory.com
- Boy Smells candle, $99 (set of three), mecca.com.au
- Masion Balzac candle holders, from $69, and candles, from $15 (set of four), maisonbalzac.com
For the beauty queen
- Dyson hair straightener, $699, dyson.com.au
- Clarins Lip Comfort Oil, $41, clarins.com.au
- Clarins Double Serum Eye, $120, clarins.com.au
For the style maven
- R. M. Williams belt, $150, rmwilliams.com.au
- Gidget Foundation bracelet, two-for-one, $50, gidgetfoundation.org.au
- Sennheiser wireless headphones, $549, harveynorman.com.au
- Nelson Made slides, $349, nelsonmade.com.au
