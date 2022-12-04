Suncorp bank scam: Brisbane couple swindled out of almost $80,000 through ‘spoofing’ technique

<!–

A family of five is nearly $80,000 poorer after scammers posing as Suncorp Bank officials tricked them into withdrawing the small fortune from their account just weeks before Christmas.

Brisbane couple Michael and Rachel Jorgensen had no idea they were about to be scammed out of $78,198 when they received a call on Nov. 13 from what appeared to be Suncorp’s Brisbane landline number.

The scammers carried out a “spoofing” attack in which they apparently used the correct mobile and landline numbers from a reputable company.

The person, speaking in a British accent, claimed that the couple’s Suncorp account had been compromised and they should immediately transfer their funds to a new one.

The couple panicked because they had saved money to pay off their mortgage, buy groceries and support their three children. Courier Mail reported.

Ms. Jorgensen was asked a series of security questions on the phone, but still doubted the call came from a real bank clerk.

They then got two-step verification texts from the same number used by Suncorp when they transferred the money to the new account

The scammer then told her to match the number he was calling from and Ms Jorgensen traced it to what appeared to be Suncorp’s Brisbane landline.

They then received two-step verification texts from the same number used by Suncorp when they transferred the money to the new account.

“It took three transactions to clear the $78,198 account,” Jorgensen said.

“He then said we had to delete the Suncorp banking app and log in again to show the new account, and he hung up. The phone went off.’

The Jorgensens immediately called Suncorp and were informed by an employee that they had just fallen victim to an elaborate scam.

Mr Jorgensen said he tried to speak to the bank’s fraud team but was told they were out of the office on Sunday and he would need to call back the next day.

The family has been with Suncorp for 12 years, but called the financial institution’s response “hopeless.”

Mr. Jorgensen called the next morning and spent the next four hours canceling credit cards and demanding help to recover the lost money.

Mr. Jorgensen described the bank’s response as “hopeless,” saying Suncorp offered the family $100 so they could buy groceries for their children.

The fraud team eventually discovered that the money had been transferred to three different Commonwealth Bank accounts and managed to collect $21,000.

A Suncorp spokeswoman said the bank was aware of the extensive scam and issued warnings on its app and websites on Nov. 2.

“We have also engaged the telephone service provider and the Australian Communications and Media Authority to disconnect the numbers used by these scammers,” she said.

“In this case, after making authorized payments to another bank, the customer contacted Suncorp Bank and we initiated a recovery action.

‘This allowed the recovery of a part that would otherwise have been lost.

“The customer’s inability to speak directly to a member of the fraud team did not interfere with the remedial action.”

The Suncorp spokeswoman suggested several steps a customer could take to avoid falling victim to a scam.

“Our advice is that if a customer receives such a request, don’t join the conversation,” she said.

“Suncorp Bank will never ask a customer to share their one-time password, login credentials or other sensitive information via a link.

“We will never ask customers to transfer money to another bank account, and if a customer receives a cold call and is unsure, hang up immediately and call the publicly listed phone number.”