Sunak pins Britain’s future on five new promises

London: Rishi Sunak has delivered his first major speech as British Prime Minister, reframing his government’s plans as responses to “people’s priorities”.
Sunak, who became the third prime minister in two months in October, set the tone for the next 18 months, making five promises likely to test his ability to rescue his beleaguered conservatives. Polls show the party is on track to lose government to Labor in the next election next year.
This year he vowed to cut inflation in half and grow the economy, shorten hospital waiting lists, reduce debt and “stop the boats” of asylum seekers arriving from France on Britain’s southeast coast.
He acknowledged the sense of decay permeating the country in the face of multiple strikes, including by railway workers, paramedics, nurses, postmen and London transport workers.
Economically, the country is struggling with inflation rates not seen in 40 years. Food and non-alcoholic beverages are up 17 percent and headline inflation is at 10.7 percent. The OECD expects the UK economy to achieve 0% GDP growth in 2023.
Sunak acknowledged that the British felt “a lot of anxiety” about the future.
“We are not going to get there overnight, not even in this parliament,” he warned.
“But this is the journey we’re on and despite all the challenges we face, all the fears people feel, I know we can get there.”
He also unveiled a new policy that all children should learn some form of math until they turn 18.