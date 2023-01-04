Sunak pins Britain’s future on five new promises

London: Rishi Sunak has delivered his first major speech as British Prime Minister, reframing his government’s plans as responses to “people’s priorities”.

Sunak, who became the third prime minister in two months in October, set the tone for the next 18 months, making five promises likely to test his ability to rescue his beleaguered conservatives. Polls show the party is on track to lose government to Labor in the next election next year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during his first major domestic speech of the year, in east London, on January 4. Credit:Getty Images

This year he vowed to cut inflation in half and grow the economy, shorten hospital waiting lists, reduce debt and “stop the boats” of asylum seekers arriving from France on Britain’s southeast coast.

He acknowledged the sense of decay permeating the country in the face of multiple strikes, including by railway workers, paramedics, nurses, postmen and London transport workers.