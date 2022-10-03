Sun releases strong solar flare
The sun radiated a strong solar flare peaking at 4:25 p.m. EDT on Oct. 2, 2022. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which constantly watches the sun, captured an image of the event.
Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy. Flares and solar eruptions can affect radio communications, power grids, navigation signals and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.
This flare is classified as an X1 flare. X class indicates the most intense flares, while the number gives more information about its strength.
To see how such space weather could affect Earth, visit NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center at: spaceweather.gov
