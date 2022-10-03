WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Sun releases strong solar flare

Science
By Jacky

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare — as seen in the bright flash at the top right — on Oct. 2, 2022. The image shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light highlighting the extremely hot material in flares, colored orange. Credit: NASA/SDO

The sun radiated a strong solar flare peaking at 4:25 p.m. EDT on Oct. 2, 2022. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which constantly watches the sun, captured an image of the event.

Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy. Flares and solar eruptions can affect radio communications, power grids, navigation signals and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.

This flare is classified as an X1 flare. X class indicates the most intense flares, while the number gives more information about its strength.

NASA’s SDO Sees Sun Release Strong Solar Flare

More information:
To see how such space weather could affect Earth, visit NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center at: spaceweather.gov

Quote: Image: Sun launches strong solar flare (2022, October 3), retrieved October 3, 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-image-sun-strong-solar-flare.html

This document is copyrighted. Other than fair dealing for personal study or research, nothing may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Long-term tracking of whale feeding…

Jacky

Listeners may adapt to speaker-specific…

Jacky

Water droplets hold the secret…

Jacky
1 of 768

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More