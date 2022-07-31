Summer tourism brightens eurozone economy but cost of living crisis casts shadow

Perched on a bluff on the Amalfi Coast, overlooking the azure waters of the Mediterranean, Hotel San Pietro Positano is experiencing its best year as pandemic-weary travelers, especially Americans, flock to Italy.

The hotel, which charged an average rate of $1,800 per night for a room this summer, noticed a pick-up in April and is fully booked through mid-October. “For two years no one could come,” says co-owner Vito Cinque. “Now everyone does that.”

The growth of tourism in the eurozone, aided by the fall of the single currency against the dollar, is a bright spot in a region that economists are increasingly concerned about slipping into recession in the second half of this year.

Friday’s data showed the currency area’s economy grew 0.7 percent between the first and second quarters, outpacing the 0.1 percent economists had forecast and in sharp contrast to U.S. gross domestic product data. for the same period, which showed that the world’s largest economy shrank for the second quarter in a row.

France, Italy and Spain all posted better-than-expected numbers, as visitors flocking to Mediterranean destinations and enjoying city breaks helped offset the impact of rising energy bills and higher food prices on domestic demand.

Mohamed Ichem, who sells macarons in Ladurée near the Tuileries Garden in Paris, said most of his customers speak English. “Tourists spend without counting,” Ichem said. “My largest order was eight boxes of 54, for over €1,000.”

Adama Touré, who runs Le Castiglione – a brasserie minutes from the Ritz hotel in the French capital’s chic Place Vendôme, said: “Americans enjoy themselves in every way … I just served a plate of caviar to a group theirs.”

Ignacio de la Torre, chief economist at asset manager Arcano, calculated that about a third of Spain’s second-quarter growth — which came in at 1.1 percent, up from just 0.2 percent in the first three months of the year — was driven by tourism.

María Frontera, president of the hoteliers association on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca, said occupancy reached 93 percent this month, five percentage points higher than in July 2019, the summer before the pandemic started. “We expect similar levels in August and demand for the fall continues to rise,” she said.

But by the time the weather cools, European businesses and consumers will face more economic pressures. The war in Ukraine has left factories in the region, barely recovering from the pandemic, facing new supply chain problems. Germany’s more production-dependent economy stagnated in the second quarter, missing analysts’ expectations of a slight expansion and highlighting how dire the situation is for northern economies that can rely less on hospitality.

The Russian invasion and doubts about Moscow’s willingness to flow gas to Europe have led to a rise in household energy costs, which have risen by 40 percent in the past 12 months, while food costs have fallen by 10 percent over the same period. rose, leading to the worst cost of living crisis in decades.

Marina Lalli, president of the Italian National Federation of Travel and Tourism Industries, said resorts for ordinary Italian families are under pressure. “People are struggling to pay for utilities, fuel for their cars and food prices have also risen. [Italians] decide either not to go on vacation at all, or instead of staying 10 days, a week, or just three days.”

Last week’s confidence figures from Eurostat, the statistics office of the European Commission, show that consumers are more reluctant to make large purchases than at any time since the first months of the pandemic.

That pessimism probably won’t stop the European Central Bank from raising rates further in the autumn, following the first hike in decades when it raised benchmark deposit rates by 50 basis points to zero in late July.

“We expect the ECB to increase” [the rate] by a further 100 basis points by the end of the year to prevent inflation expectations from rising as inflation rises further in the coming months,” said Holger Schmieding, an economist at Berenberg Bank.

Overall, inflation in the eurozone rose to a new all-time high of 8.9 percent in the year to July, according to Friday’s figures from Eurostat, the European Commission’s statistics office. Even the core measure, which cuts the rise in food and energy costs, rose 4 percent – more than double the ECB’s 2 percent target.

As interest rates rise and tourists return home, economists expect growth rates to deteriorate, especially if tensions with Moscow mount. Russian energy company Gazprom has reduced flows through its Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Europe’s largest economy, to just 20 percent of capacity — levels that, if sustained, would spark a sharp recession in Europe. .

“This quarter brings good news, but doesn’t tell us much about the underlying health of the economy,” said Gilles Moëc, chief economist at French insurer Axa. “What Happens When Summer Is Over?”