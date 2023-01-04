Summer of Tennis LIVE: Tsitsipas epic gets Greece on track; US back on top in Sydney

All six nations have another fighting chance tonight, with the three city finals set to conclude.

Britain’s Daniel Evans has won the first set against American Frances Tiafoe at the Ken Rosewall Arena, trailing the Brits 2-1 in the Sydney city final.

At the Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Pool Hubert Hurkacz is on a break in the second set against Italian Matteo Berrettini, after Barrettini won the first 6-4. That series currently stands at 1-1.

Meanwhile, Maria Sakkari is set to face Petra Martic in the third leg of the city final between Greece and Croatia in Perth.