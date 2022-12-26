Summer in Sydney means… swimming, barbecuing and hanging out with Tilly

favorite coffee? I’m a bit rusty in my habits – my “regular” is The Junction in Lane Cove when I walk the dog. The coffee is ok, I hardly ever eat there, but most of all I enjoy people watching while having my coffee. Secret place you escape to? Tilly takes her human for a walk in Waverton. Credit:cathy wilcox There are super little coastal walks up and down Sydney’s North Shore, and since my dog ​​needs to walk every day, I love finding new places to explore. One of the best is the Coal Loader in Waverton. There is a park for the dog to run in, then a walk through the rehabilitated coal loader area, even through dark tunnels, then a bush walk with views of the harbour. Then back to a cafe at the end!

The best summer meal? barbecue. Anything on the Grill – Takes the heat out of the kitchen and goes great with salads and relishes and maybe a chilled rosé. I know it’s summer when I smell… Jasmine; mowing; smoke. My favorite summer song is…

Cicadas in full chorus – never so loud as when I was paddling a stream in a canoe near Crescent Head and a hungry goanna had climbed up a cicada-covered tree trunk and was picking them off! The worst of summer? hot nights. And allergies! I am allergic to sea lice and various plants and pollens, so I can spend summers dosed with antihistamines and avoiding the sea if there is algae. My closest hiding place is… I could tell you, but then I would have to kill you.