Summer in Sydney means… swimming, barbecuing and hanging out with Tilly

favorite coffee?
I’m a bit rusty in my habits – my “regular” is The Junction in Lane Cove when I walk the dog. The coffee is ok, I hardly ever eat there, but most of all I enjoy people watching while having my coffee.
Secret place you escape to?
There are super little coastal walks up and down Sydney’s North Shore, and since my dog needs to walk every day, I love finding new places to explore. One of the best is the Coal Loader in Waverton. There is a park for the dog to run in, then a walk through the rehabilitated coal loader area, even through dark tunnels, then a bush walk with views of the harbour. Then back to a cafe at the end!
The best summer meal?
barbecue. Anything on the Grill – Takes the heat out of the kitchen and goes great with salads and relishes and maybe a chilled rosé.
I know it’s summer when I smell…
Jasmine; mowing; smoke.
My favorite summer song is…
Cicadas in full chorus – never so loud as when I was paddling a stream in a canoe near Crescent Head and a hungry goanna had climbed up a cicada-covered tree trunk and was picking them off!
The worst of summer?
hot nights. And allergies! I am allergic to sea lice and various plants and pollens, so I can spend summers dosed with antihistamines and avoiding the sea if there is algae.
My closest hiding place is…
I could tell you, but then I would have to kill you.
Guilty pleasure?
Ice cream. Fortunately, it is necessary in summer.
What aspect of Sydney would you change and what should stay the same?
Hmmmm. I am very accepting of the fact that everything in life changes. I love going to the same place on the coast every summer, but every summer is different: sometimes hot and dry, even threatened by fire, sometimes cool and rainy and hardly a good day for the beach. Sometimes family dramas, sometimes not. I make sure to notice when it’s good and accept that when it’s less than ideal, I make the most of it.
