Summer in Sydney means… surf, south busters, ferries and mosquitoes

Going to Harbord Beach with Dad and Lolly. Lolly was a tiny Australian terrier who liked to jump out of the car window at busy intersections on the way to the beach.

Southern busters, sipping from a bubbler, the smell of rain on the road, getting under the hose (even now as an adult) and floating idly in the pool or sea, sticky fingers of ice cream and suntan lotion, family and parental memories that are gone, beach, books and more books and reading days, pre-Christmas anguish of obligation and organization, Christmas day pancakes and memories of raw turkeys that filled my plans, happy children who were teenagers then and now happy adults opening presents , post-holiday stupefy and relief, weekends up and down the coast, prawns and oysters, and lazy strolls through air-conditioned galleries and movies in cool theaters.

In those very old days, we had an even older Holden that had no air conditioning except for holes in the floor. And long before the Keep Australia Beautiful campaign, my brothers and I liked to dig rubbish out of those holes. There were no iPads or phones to keep us busy.

If the car windows were down, Lolly would go flying when we stopped at any intersection, and Dad would have to chase the silly heel-biting dog through traffic. Keeping Lolly safe inside the car meant suffocating with the windows rolled up.

When I was a very little girl, Dad would carry me off the back of the Harbord on his shoulders to catch a wave. Those walks to the shore seemed to last forever. It felt like we were floating in the middle of the Pacific, so far from shore and my little brothers in the sand.

As an old man, he still loved body surfing. He’s dead now, but every time I have a wave, even one that involves a lot of sand, I think about how to go surfing, walking and talking, it was something we loved to do together.

And Lolly the runaway came home dead one day wrapped in newspaper like fish and chips. I opened the door to a woman asking, “Is your mother home?” Before she could reply, the woman tossed the bundle into my arms and left with hasty apologies.