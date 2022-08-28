Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke announce engagement after confirming relationship

<!–

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke announced their engagement via People on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Summer House cast member posed the big question to his now 36-year-old fiancée at Southhampton’s Dune Beach, and the proposal was also caught on camera for the program’s upcoming seventh season.

The couple also sat down for an interview about their engagement, with the first of the two admitting she was “still in shock!”

It’s love! Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke announced their engagement Sunday via People; they are seen in 2019

Hubbard recalled Radke telling her they were expected at a beach party with their friends, even though she’d been given a picnic for two.

She said, ‘I got there and was like, ‘Umm, I’m starting to think we don’t have a bonfire.”

The reality TV personality then said he wanted to surprise his now-fiancé so he could express his true feelings for her.

“I took the ring, got on one knee, turned her around and told her I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her, how happy I was, and that our love story was just beginning,” he said.

Waterfront Proposal: The Summer House cast member, 37, posed the big question to his now fiancée, 36, at Southhampton’s Dune Beach, and the proposal was also caught on camera for the program’s upcoming seventh season; they are seen in May

Hubbard also noted that she was willing to tie the knot immediately after her now-fiancé popped the big question.

She recalled, “He said, ‘Wait a minute, let me get the ring’ and I said, ‘I don’t care! When are we supposed to get married? Now? I’m ready!”

The reality TV personality stated that she has been in love with her engagement ring ever since.

“I don’t think I slept at all last night, I think I was just staring at this ring. It’s beautiful. He really crushed it, it couldn’t have been more perfect,” she said.

No time to lose: Hubbard also noted that she was willing to tie the knot immediately after her now-fiancé popped the big question

Hubbard and Radke celebrated their engagement by dining at Dockers Waterside Marina & Restaurant in the Hamptons, joined by both their relatives and Summer House castmates.

“They were also all surprised because the whole house didn’t know it was happening — they also thought they were going to a bonfire,” she said.

The first of the couple went on to say that she was leaving her wedding plans open for now.

Taking the time: The couple’s first went on to say she’s left her wedding plans open for now; they are seen in June

“I’m very into the mindset of, whichever way the universe wants to go with our timeline, I’ll follow,” she said.

Hubbard then stated that she and Radke were also open to the idea of ​​welcoming a child into their lives in the future.

“I threw my own timelines out the door, they don’t exist. Whether a wedding or marriage comes first or a baby, it doesn’t matter. This is my life partner; we all want the same things together,” she declared.

The now-engaged couple previously confirmed that they were dating last January.