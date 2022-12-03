Summary: Brazil vs Cameroon: Aboubakar winner, red card, score and highlights 1-0 | Qatar World Cup 2022

Cameroon 1-0 Brazil: 2022 World Cup Group G, matchday three

FT Cameroon 1-0 Brazil: A famous win for the Indomitable Lions not enough! Heartbreak for Cameroon in the end, although at no point were they ever in a qualification spot. In many ways, Rigobert Song’s game plan worked to perfection. Stay in the game until late on and then throw bodies forward in an attempt to snatch a winning goal. That’s exactly how things played out, with Vincent Aboubakar’s superb header sealing a famous victory for the Indomitable Lions. His sending off for a second booking after taking his shirt off in celebration didn’t cost his team in the end. ​​​​​​​Brazil will wonder how they lost this game as they were on the front foot for most of it and looked dangerous on the flanks, with Gabriel Martinelli in particular going close on a number of occasions. A combination of poor decision-making, slack final passes and wayward finishing cost them a victory and even, in the end, a draw. Would things have gone differently for Brazil if something meaningful had been on the line? We’ll never know but Tite’s starting line-up certainly would’ve been vastly different. Brazil, already through to the round of 16 before this game, win the group on goal difference from Switzerland, while Cameroon go home with their heads held high and will never forget the night they defeated A Seleção.

Live coverage of round of 16 ties on AS USA We will, of course, have live coverage of all eight round of 16 ties so be sure to join us tomorrow for the first one, Netherlands vs the USMNT at 10am ET!

Before we go, a reminder of the confirmed round of 16 fixtures. No rest for the wicked, they get underway tomorrow! Here’s the full schedule: Netherlands vs USA – Saturday, 3 December, 10am ET Argentina vs Australia – Saturday, 3 December, 2pm ET France vs Poland – Sunday, 4 December, 10am ET England vs Senegal – Sunday, 4 December, 2pm ET Japan vs Croatia – Monday, 5 December, 10am ET Brazil vs South Korea – Monday, 5 December, 2pm ET Morocco vs Spain – Tuesday, 6 December, 10am ET Portugal vs Switzerland – Tuesday, 6 December, 2pm ET

The Qatar 2022 World Cup? Despite their slip-up tonight, stattos Opta have Brazil favourites to win the tournament, ahead of Argentina. And these things are never wrong, are they?

Anyone down for some xG? I know not everyone is massively keen on expected goals but I saw this and thought this was pretty remarkable. Not particularly from a Brazil or Cameroon perspective, but from a German one (they’re out, in case you didn’t remember). That said, Brazil only scored three goals in three matches. That’s not great.

Aboubakar channelling inner Zidane This is a nice fact, isn’t it? I have a feeling Zizou’s might be remembered for longer, however…(maybe not in Cameroon).

2022 World Cup Round of 16: all match-ups confirmed Here’s the full line-up for the round of 16: Netherlands vs USA Argentina vs Australia Japan vs Croatia England vs Senegal France vs Poland Brazil vs South Korea Morocco vs Spain Portugal vs Switzerland ​​​​​​​What takes your fancy from that lot?

Brazil and Switzerland qualify for the round of 16 from Group G Here’s confirmation of how 2022 World Cup Group G finished. Not quite as much drama on matchday three as some of the other groups but there were glimmers of hope for Cameroon and especially Serbia at different moments. Brazil and Switzerland were the favourites to qualify and that’s exactly how things have panned out. group G T MP W D L 1 BRA 6 3 2 0 1 2 SUI 6 3 2 0 1 3 CAM 4 3 1 1 1 4 SER 1 3 0 1 2

Cameroon: what could have been You can now add Brazil in 2022 to Argentina in 1990. They got to the quarter-finals in Italy but won’t have the chance to get that far in Qatar, I’m afraid.

In response to my last post, no, they can’t. The final whistle in both games go within seconds of one another and it’s Switzerland who join Brazil in the round of 16!

THEY’VE DONE IT! A FAMOUS WIN FOR CAMEROON AGAINST BRAZIL! Can Serbia get a goal??????

Bruno Guimarães, how on earth have you missed that?? Another Marquinhos knock-down and Guimarães lifts if over the bar from just a few yards out. Oh dear.

A big chance for an equaliser! Martinelli has been Brazil’s biggest threat but can’t guide Marquinhos’ header back across goal on target.

Can Cameroon hold on with 10 men?? There are four minutes to go!

Aboubakar sent off… Vincent Aboubakar…what are you doing?? The Cameroon goalscorer strips off his jersey in celebration and gets a second yellow card for his troubles! Absolutely madness!

Cameroon need a Serbia goal to qualify! We’ve had to wait for some drama in this game but it’s HERE!

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL FOR CAMEROON! Could this happen?? It couldn’t, could it? Mbekeli charges down the right wing, crosses into the box and Aboubakar guides a superb header into the corner!

There will be nine minutes of added time… PLENTY of time for drama in both games!

Excellent defending from Wooh! Martinelli gets to the goal line and looks for Pedro in the box but the Cameroon defender is there to clear!

A clear sight of goal for Pedro there! He swivels but hooks the ball high, wide and not very handsome. He had much more time in the box that he realised.

We really need a goal for Serbia now to make this more interesting with five minutes to go...

Another yellow, Guimarães this time for hauling back Ngamaleu.

Just wide from Guimarães! A superb stepover from Raphinha takes him to the goal line and he cuts it back for the onrushing Guimarães, who’s denied by a brilliant block from Fai.

Right, Cameroon, you’ve managed to stay in this game, now it’s time to throw the kitchen sink at it. What have you got?

…Martinelli races away dangerously and it’s Aboubakar who sprints back to stop his progress before he gets into the box. The very definition of a tactical foul.

That’s more like it from Cameroon! They force a corner which is cleared out fo Aboubakar, who has another effort on goal deflected just over. The second corner is cleared and Brazil break…

Final Brazil change Raphinha comes on for Antony for the last 10 minutes.

NTCHAM…SAVED! The live bloggers’ curse almost strikes once again! Out of nowhere, Toko Ekambi skips past Alves and tees up Ntcham from long-range and his powerful drive brings a sharp stop out of Ederson.

Cameroon do not look like scoring, I have to say. Brazil doing all of the attacking at the moment. And even if the Indomitable Lions score, it won’t be enough, as it stands. Something needs to change. In fact, two things need to change.

Bruno Guimarães lines one up from the edge of the box…miles over!

There have been quite a few occasions on which Brazil looked as if they were about to create a clear-cut opportunity but made a mess of the final ball. Nothing has changed as yet with Everton Ribeiro and Pedro now on the field.

Ebosse had to time that tackle on Everton Ribeiro right in the box and he did just that! That was old skool defending right there, cracking stuff.

One sub each Karl Toko Ekambi comes on for Bryan Mbuemo for Cameroon. Gabriel Jesus’ night is over for Brazil, with Pedro replacing him.

​

Epassy the man of the moment This man, Devis Epassy, has suddenly taken centre stage in the last few minutes. There have been a couple of unusual stops but this one from Martinelli was top-class.

It took Antony just three or four minutes to pull off a fancy showboat in the first half. That’s up to 15 minutes in the second. He’s slacking.

Suddenly, Epassy is the busiest man on the field. He scoops another one awkwardly round the post from Antony and then clatters into the post under pressure from Bremer from the resulting corner. It looks like he’ll be OK to continue.

Another save from Epassy! He got lucky there. Militão pokes one goalwards and he manages to shuffle it wide with the aid of the post. That could’ve gone anywhere.

Martinelli denied for the third time! The Arsenal man skips away down the left, comes inside and curls one goalwards, only to be denieed by an acrobatic stop from Epassy!

More changes for Brazil Bruno Guimarães and Everton Ribeiro on for Fred and Rodrygo.

Brazil go close! The Cameroon defence make a mess of dealing with a ball into the box and Gabriel Jesus almost has a sight of goal but Epassy just does enough to put him off and eventually smothers the ball.

Telles can’t continue and is replaced by Marquinhos.

CLOSE FOR CAMEROON! Mbuemo feeds a nice ball through for Aboubakar in the box. The striker shoots from a really awkward angle but it drifts just wide of Ederson’s post.

Switzerland back in front against Serbia! Remo Freuler has put Switzerland back ahead against Serbia…the Swiss will be through as it stands!

An early stoppage as Telles lands awkwardly in the box after a Cameroon corner.

What does the second half have in store for us? Back underway!

Group G: as it stands If nothing changes in the other game (which seems unlikely), then Cameroon will go through on goals scored ahead of Switzerland if they somehow manage to beat Brazil. Stranger things have happened… group G T MP W D L 1 BRA 7 3 2 1 0 2 SUI 4 3 1 1 1 3 CAM 2 3 0 2 1 4 SER 2 3 0 2 1

Cameroon testing Brazil like never before… Neither Serbia nor Switzerland managed it but Cameroon have done it! They need the next one to go in the net though.

That’s that for the first half! Cameroon 0-0 Brazil. A huge chance for Cameroon right at the end to nudge into second spot. Brazil have definitely had the better of things in terms of efforts on goal but they’ve not really carved Cameroon open at any point. Wide players Martinelli and Antony have been lively but things aren’t quite falling into place in the final third. The Indomitable Lions will be pleased with how the game has gone so far, although Rigobert Song would like his team to carry more of a threat going forward. They need to just stay in the game for as long as possible, try to nick a goal and hope for the best (a draw or a narrow Serbia win) in the other game.

HUGE CHANCE FOR CAMEROON! Ngamaleu drifts a lovely ball in from the left and finds Mbuemo all alone at the back post. The Brentford man’s downward header is goalbound but is palmed away by a diving Ederson!

Two efforts in quick succession for Brazil!Martinelli’s shot from the edge of the area is pushed over by Epassy and Antony’s placed effort from the corner goes narrowly over the bar!

Serbia 2-2 Switzerland! Breel Embolo levels for Switzerland, which doesn’t really affect Cameroon much. THEY NEED TO WIN.

Ederson must’ve been a bit bored there as he took the ball past Aboubakar and out of the box before picking a lovely ball into midfield for Rodrygo. The Real Madrid man has the chance to pick out Antony’s run but his final ball is overhit and it goes through to Epassay.

Mbuemo almost in for Cameroon! Fai clipped a lovely ball in behind that Brazil defence and it looked as if Mbuemo was going to have chance to get a shot away but Bremer just managed to intercept at the vital moment.

Antony must somehow be reading me as as soon I said he had no cutting edge, he drifted inside from the right wing and got a shot away. A comfortable save for Epassy though.

Serbia lead Switzerland! Serbia have turned things around against Switzerland! Dusan Vlahovic puts the Serbs into second spot as it stands! Cameroon still need to win…

Antony is keeping us entertained with some flicks and tricks. Nothing to show for it in terms of a cutting edge though.

Dani Alves takes it this time and that’s only marginally less disappointing than Rodrygo’s. Floated harmlessly over the bar.

Yellow card number four! And that’s a clear-cut one forFai. Rodrygo was travelling goalwards at pace and Cameroon were stretched. Cynical but probably necessary, Another free-kick…

Mitrovic equaliser for Serbia! The twists and turns are underway! Good news for Cameroon as Aleksandr Mitrović levels for Serbia against Switzerland! We’re back to where we started.

Brazil gave that the big build-up and Rodrygo hit it straight into the wall…

Another yellow card, this time for Kunde, and a free-kick in a VERY dangerous position for Brazil!

Brazil and Switzerland going through from Group G, as it stands This is the state of play in Group G at the moment. Plenty of time for things to change though…

Switzerland lead! Switzerland have taken the lead in the other game in the group against Serbia ! That’s bad news for Cameroon ​​​​​​​If the Swiss win, there’s nothing Rigobert Song’s men can do here.

OVER! Telles’ ball into the box drops to Fred, whose first-time strike takes a nick off a defender on the way over. The corner comes to nothing.

A first touch (I think) for Ederson! Choupo-Moting releases Tolo down the left and his cross is palmed away from the danger zone by the Brazil goalkeeper.

A first moment of danger for Cameroon! It looks as if Choupo-Moting is going to get a shot away but he’s eventually crowded out.

39-year-old Dani Alves captains Brazil Come on, he’s only 39. Roger Milla played, and scored, for Cameroon when he was 42 in 1994!

Martinelli is looking lively down the left-hand side. But a couple of dangerous breaks out wide didn’t quite lead to anything in the Cameroon box.

GREAT SAVE! Fred clips a lovely ball up to the back post for Martinelli, whose header goalwards is pushed over the bar by Epassy. Things are heating up!

A Mexican wave after 12 minutes. That’s not a good sign, is it?

Is the live bloggers’ curse a thing? Antony has the chance to play Gabriel Jesus through on goal but pings it straight out of play for a goal kick.

Nothing doing in terms of efforts on goal so far. A nice break from Brazil there but Dani Alves’ cross from the right is headed clear.

Antony looks to be in the mood to impress early on with some lovely close control.

Two yellows in six minutes… Militão catches Aboubakar high and also gets his name taken. I wonder if the referee wrote the tilde over the A.

Tolo has already had enough of Antony. The Manchester United man skips past him and is swiftly hacked down. Yellow.

One of the most interesting things from a Brazil perspective will be to see how this team gels together after so many changes. A few loose touches so far.

A bit of early showboating from Antony…anyone surprised?

Almost an early chance for Fred! He couldn’t quite stretch enough to get on the ball in the box though.

A sea of yellow shirts scattered around the stadium. That’s such a huge part of Brazil’s charm. Although they’re in blue tonight…

We have lift-off! Can we have some drama like the last two night, please?

‘Love to Pelé’ Pelé not far from anyone thoughts in the Brazilian end. And indeed for soccer fans around the world.

National anthems reviewed Cameroon – quite an upbeat number, was expecting a slightly grander finale though. Brazil – if you’ve watched World Cups before, you’ll be very familiar with it. Some intense finger action going on on those woodwind instruments. Definitely one of the longer anthems.

National anthem time! The teams are out are we’re ready for the anthems!

Cameroon vs Brazil and Serbia vs Switzerland played simultaneously As is always the case on the final matchday, Cameroon vs Brazil and Serbia vs Switzerland will kick off at the same time (in just a few minutes!). I’ll keep you posted on how that one’s going and how it affects the group table (if my maths allows me).

Brazil starting XI vs Cameroon And here’s how Brazil will line up. Remember, nine changes!

Cameroon starting XI vs Brazil Here are the 11 Indomitable Lions head coach Rigobert Song has chosen to start with against Brazil

Will Neymar play in the World Cup again? Remember that there’s no Neymar for Brazil tonight. He injured his ankle in the opening game against Serbia and it was initially reported that he would be out until the knockout rounds, which he was hopeful of playing in. There are suggestions today, however, that his injury is worse than was first feared and that his World Cup could be in danger. That, in my opinion, would not be good news for Brazil (although they do have a lot of attacking options available to them).

Cameroon and Brazil: Group G so far Just a little reminder of how Cameroon and Brazil have got to where they have in this group. Brazil ​​​​​​​ A second-half double from Richarlison, which included a spectacular second goal, saw off Serbia on matchday one. A stubborn Switzerland side looked set to hold Tite’s men to a draw on matchday two, but Casemiro had other ideas and decided the game with seven minutes to go. Cameroon The Indomitable Lions were beaten by a solitary goal in their opening group game against the Swiss, scored by Breel Embolo, who was born in Cameroon. They then looked to be on course for another loss to Serbia but a delightful Vincent Aboubakar scoop and Eric Choupo-Moting’s strike salvaged a 3-3 draw and kept them in the competition. group G T MP W D L 1 BRA 6 2 2 0 0 2 SUI 3 2 1 0 1 3 CAM 1 2 0 1 1 4 SER 1 2 0 1 1

BENOIT TESSIER / REUTERS Tite: “We are wishing Pele all the best” There was, of course, some initially distressing and later more encouraging Brazil-related news earlier in the week. Pelé, the man to have won three World Cups, was taken into hospital in São Paolo this week due to ‘swelling and heart issues’. “‘He is possibly one of the biggest representatives of Brazil. We wish him good health. That’s the feeling of all of us from the Brazil squad. We are wishing Pelé all the best,” said head coach Tite on Wednesday. Thankfully, Pelé was well enough on Thursday to thank everyone for the messages of good wishes he had received. “It’s always nice to receive positive messages like this,” Pele said in an Instagram post which showed a building in Qatar displaying wishes for his recovery. “Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes.” There will be plenty of well-wishers in attendance at the game tonight, no doubt.

AFP When Cameroon shocked the world It was 8 June 1990 and the opening game of the 1990 World Cup at the San Siro in Milan, Italy. Nobody had given Cameroon, playing in just their second ever World Cup, a prayer of beating reigning champions Argentina, led by the majestic Diego Maradona. But François Omam-Biyik’s header midway through the second half shocked the Argentines and indeed the world. Could we be in for more of the same tonight, 32 years on?

Cameroon relaxed ahead of Brazil test Cameroon are also in the house and, better than that, they are out on the field. And don’t they look happy? Until that fourth picture, at least. Upsetting Brazil would be the biggest win in most nations’ histories, but this lot have previous…

Brazil arriving at Lusail Iconic Stadium This was Brazil arriving at Lusail Iconic Stadium a little earlier on. Just stick it on the big number 10’s head in the box, if you ask me. I’m sure Tite will have devised a more complex tactical approach for this one though.

Four changes for Cameroon That’s four changes from the side that played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Serbia on matchday two. Epassy: Fai, Wooh, Ebosse, Tolo: Zambo Anguissa, Kunde; Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Ngamaleu; Aboubakar. Both teams look as if they’ll line up 4-2-3-1 from the start.

Cameroon starting line-up vs Brazil! Cameroon have also just announced their line-up to take on Brazil. Here it goes (not quite sure how they’ve ordered their players as goalkeeper Devis Mpassy is in the middle…)

Nine changes for Brazil I make that nine changes from the team that the side that defeated Switzerland on matchday two. Not a bad ‘B’ team, is it? Ederson; Dani Alves, Militão, Bremer, Telles; Fabinho, Fred; Rodrygo, Martinelli, Antony; Jesus. Militão are Fred are the two who keep their places.

Brazil starting line-up vs Cameroon! With Brazil already through to the round of 16, we all wondered whether Tite might make changes. And make changes he has.

WORLD CUP 2022 Group G: What each team needs to qualify for the round of 16 of the World Cup? I’ve gone to bed with a splitting headache these last two nights after trying to work out who needs what to go through and different stages at different matches. Maths was never my strong point. Here’s a full breakdown of the Group G permutations but I’ll give you a quick summary anyway. Brazil are through and need a draw to win the group, although they could lose and finish top if Switzerland don’t win or don’t turn over a three-goal swing. Switzerland are in pole position to finish second. A win against Serbia and they’re through. A draw will also be enough provided Cameroon don’t beat Brazil. Cameroon will go through if they win, unless Switzerland also win. If Serbia win, they’ll go above Switzerland. If both Serbia and Cameroon win, it’ll depend on who wins by the biggest margin and who has the best goal difference (Cameroon’s is one better at the moment). Does that make sense? Good!

Cameroon vs Brazil: kick-off at 2pm ET Kick-off at Lusail Iconic Stadium is at 2pm ET but no fear, I’ll be keeping you entertained with tales of permutations, team news and previous meetings until then.

Group G: As things stand I hate to spoil the party but there’s not that much riding on tonight’s game for Brazil. They’re already through. They do, however, still need a draw to make sure they qualify as group winners, which would see them take on South Korea in the next round rather than Portugal. And it’s absolutely anyone’s guess as to what will happen elsewhere! The current standings are: group G T MP W D L 1 BRA 6 2 2 0 0 2 SUI 3 2 1 0 1 3 CAM 1 2 0 1 1 4 SER 1 2 0 1 1

Portugal and South Korea lie in wait in the round of 16 So, Group H winners Portugal will face the runners-up from Group G, while Group H runners-up South Korea will take on Group G winners, which we’re all assuming will be Brazil ​​​​​​​but…maybe not!

More ridiculous drama in Group H! It just keeps on coming. After Poland and Mexico coming within seconds of being separated by the number of yellow cards picked up in Group C and a number of changes in terms of the teams going through in Group E (Germany eventually went out), South Korea have pipped Uruguay on goals scored in Group H, despite a late siege on the Ghana goal by the Uruguayans. Phew.

2022 World Cup round of 16 ties What does all that mean? Well, these are the confirmed match-ups so far (remember they start tomorrow, no rest for the wicked!): Netherlands vs USA Argentina vs Australia Japan vs Croatia England vs Senegal France vs Poland Morocco vs Spain Portugal and South Korea await Brazil and…someone else from Group G!

2022 World Cup round of 16 – who’s through? Before we delve into Group G in detail, let’s take a little look at who’s already qualified for the round of 16. Group A – Netherlands and Senegal Group B – England and USA Group C – Argentina and Poland Group D – France and Australia Group E – Japan and Spain Group F – Morocco and Croatia Group G – ? Group H – Portugal and South Korea We’ve had some incredible drama so far, especially in groups C, E and H, which has literally just finished. Will we have any more tonight?