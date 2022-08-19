Suki Waterhouse shows off her toned abs in white crop top and purple metallic jeans during concert

<!–

Suki Waterhouse showed off her toned midriff during her concert at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Los Angeles.

The singer-turned-singer actress, 30, showed off her abs in a white crop top which she paired on stage with quirky purple metallic jeans on Thursday.

She exuded confidence as she took to the stage in the show-stopping ensemble.

Working on it! Actress-turned-singer Suki Waterhouse showed off her toned midriff during her concert at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Los Angeles on Thursday

She completed the look with a silver sheer glitter shirt that she draped over her shoulders.

She wore a silver pendant with a chain and a whole set of solid silver rings.

Her blonde locks fell into loose curls and her neutral makeup enhanced her flawless completion.

The singer’s debut album I Can’t Let Go was released in May and she is now touring the US.

Stunning: The model and singer, 30, showed off her abs in a white crop top which she paired onstage with quirky purple metallic jeans

Looks good: The beauty radiated confidence as she took to the stage in the show-stopping ensemble

It comes after Suki recently saw her boyfriend Robert Pattinson at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Robert, 36, who rose to worldwide fame through the Harry Potter and Twilight film franchises, paired a black shirt with a matching jacket.

Robert and Suki have reportedly been an on-and-off couple since 2018, but have been quite low-key about their romance.

Glamorous: She completed the look with a sheer silver glitter shirt slung over her shoulders

Show stop! Her blonde locks fell into loose curls and her neutral makeup enhanced her flawless completion

Tour! The singer’s debut album I Can’t Let Go was released in May and she is now touring the US

“If you let people in, it devalues ​​what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you would find it extremely rude,” said Robert in 2019.

“If you put up a wall, it will come out better,” he explained to the Sunday Times.

“The line between when you do and don’t perform eventually blurs and you go crazy.”

Beautiful: she’s adorned with a silver pendant necklace and a whole bunch of chunky silver rings

Sizzling: She showed off her toned abs in the cropped ensemble and showed off her incredible physique

Star! Known more for her catwalk performances, Suki rocked the stage and gave her music fans a great show

Around the time of the Twilight movies — which were released from 2008 to 2012 — Robert and Kristen regularly made headlines for their real-life romance.

She was photographed kissing her then-married Snow White And The Huntsman director Rupert Sanders in public while she and Robert were an item.

The kiss took place in 2012, and she and Robert are said to have split up in 2013, after which he was involved with FKA Twigs for three years.