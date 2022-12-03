Suki Waterhouse shows off her figure as she cosies up to Robert Pattinson at Dior menswear show

<!–

They have been dating for four years after they were first spotted kissing in London in 2018.

And on Saturday, Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson put on a loving performance and looked as in love as ever as they stepped into Egypt.

The pair attended Dior’s star-studded menswear show in Giza.

Suki looked incredible as she showed off her model figure in a beige semi-sheer slip dress when she arrived for the fashion event.

Suki wore her dark locks out and over her shoulders and makeup that included a deep red lip.

Robert, meanwhile, looked smart in a cream suit and beige turtleneck.

The couple showed themselves affectionately and stared at each other lovingly.

Robert and Suki were first linked in 2018 when they were spotted kissing in their home city of London.

In August 2018, an insider told Us Weekly that the pair had been quietly dating for months.

The Tenet actor previously had high-profile romances with his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart and singer FKA Twigs.

Suki dated Bradley Cooper for two years and briefly dated James Marsden.

Meanwhile, actress Suki recently released her 10-track debut album I Can’t Let Go, but admitted that she was unsure about the project for a long time.

She said Variety“It was something I really wanted to do.

“Probably for the past four years when I released these singles, I was probably testing my own mettle and whether people would like it.

“I was definitely slow, putting out just one a year isn’t the best way to run your music business… I’ve been writing it for a long time but it’s like the reality of it happening, I wasn’t sure. And then I just decided to do it.’

While Suki has been in a happy relationship with Robert Pattinson, 35, for the past few years, she revealed album opener Moves was written at a time in her life when she was “so overly in love.”

She explained, “Like it’s so exhausting, it’s so exhausting. I had been on my own for a few years and I was pretty walled in…

“I was thinking about how I wanted to make a song that Thelma and Louise would listen to, that would be on tape as they drive down the mountain.”