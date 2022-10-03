Suitcases with children’s remains moved at New Zealand storage unit

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

More chilling details are emerging in the horrifying case of children’s remains found in suitcases that spent four years in New Zealand storage units.

The remains of a boy and girl, aged five and 10, were only discovered after the contents of a unit were auctioned online to a family earlier this year, who opened the trunks at their home in August.

It has been revealed that the suitcases were moved between storage units at the SafeStore Papatoetoe facility in Auckland during the second half of 2021, but staff had no reason to suspect anything was amiss.

The gruesome discovery of the boy and girl, believed to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before they were found on August 11 in Auckland, has made headlines around the world.

Although the unit had dead flies and rats, there were clues as to what the two small suitcases contained, a source at the storage facility told NZ news website Stuff.

The facility made no official comment other than that they were cooperating with the police investigation.

Police say they have identified the children but are under a suppression order not to release the names.

The case has made headlines worldwide with Interpol being called in.

At the request of the New Zealand police, a 42-year-old woman was arrested, allegedly hiding in an apartment in the South Korean city of Ulsan.

A 42-year-old Korean-born New Zealand woman has been arrested in South Korea and faces extradition in the case

South Korean police said the woman, a Korean-born New Zealander, was accused of murdering the two children in the suitcases.

“She has been found to have arrived in South Korea after the crime and has been in hiding ever since,” their statement said.

While on her way to a prison cell in Seoul where she will be extradited to New Zealand, the woman told reporters: “I didn’t do it”.

It was revealed in August that the children’s father died of cancer in New Zealand a year before his wife left for Korea in 2018.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Famanuia Vaaelua said in August that the coroner issued a temporary non-disclosure order at the request of their family, NZ Herald reported.

The warehouse involved, Safe Store (pictured), is cooperating with the police

“This order suppresses the names of the children and their relatives and evidence that may lead to the identification of the two victims,” ​​he said.

‘The police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the children’s deaths.’

Her whereabouts and whether she had other relatives with her when she arrived in the country were not immediately known.

“New Zealand police had requested confirmation of whether the person who could be related to a criminal case was in South Korea,” the police officer said, adding that given her previous address and age, she could be the children’s mother.

New Zealand police launched a homicide investigation in Auckland after the children’s remains were found by a family going through the contents of a storage cupboard they had bought sight unseen.

The family that found the bodies was not connected to the deaths.

The children cannot be named because of a suppression order