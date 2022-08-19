Suitcase killer Thomas Nutt is jailed for life of murder of wife Dawn Walker

A man who killed his wife on their wedding night and put her body in a suitcase has been sentenced today to life in prison with a minimum sentence of 21 years.

The body of grandmother Dawn Walker, 52, was found in a field in Lightcliffe, West Yorkshire, four days after she married Thomas Nutt on October 27 last year.

Nutt, 46, murdered Mrs. Walker hours after their wedding, kept her body in a closet before putting it in a suitcase and dumping it in bushes behind their house.

Nutt, who was convicted of murder after a trial earlier this month, was convicted this morning in Bradford Crown Court.

Earlier, the jurors were told that Nutt, who did not testify at the trial, had admitted to his wife’s manslaughter on the grounds that “he had no intention of inflicting any serious injury on her at the time of killing her.” ‘.

But last Wednesday, a jury found him guilty of murder after three hours of deliberation. There were cheers in the courtroom after the verdict was pronounced.

Thomas Nutt murdered his new wife Dawn Walker (pictured together) hours after their wedding

At the beginning of the trial, District Attorney Alistair MacDonald QC told the jurors, “It is often said that a person’s wedding day, and the period after, is one of the happiest times of their lives.”

He said this was not the case for Ms Walker “because four days after she was married, her body was found in a suitcase and dumped in some undergrowth in a field at the back of this defendant’s house.”

Mr MacDonald told the court that Nutt called the police on Oct. 31 to tell them his wife was missing after they left their home that morning in Shirley Grove in Lightcliffe, near Halifax, and he appeared to be on a search warrant. to set.

The prosecutor said the “harsh and grim reality” was that the defendant “knew very well that her body was dead in a cupboard in the matrimonial home.”

Jurors were shown CCTV footage of Nutt driving a large suitcase out of the back of his house and into nearby bushes just as a police officer arrives at his front door to follow up on the suspect’s disappearance.

Mr MacDonald said Nutt then turned himself in to a police station and told officers he and Mrs Walker had been on a two-day caravan honeymoon, sleeping in a berth in Skegness.

Thomas Nutt, 46, sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murdering his wife

The prosecutor said the defendant told police, “We came back and she’s bipolar and depressed, she said she wanted a divorce.

“She put me in jail before and said I tried to rape and assault her. Said she would do it again. She started screaming and I punched her in the face and put my arm around her neck.’

Mr MacDonald said it was the prosecution case that Nutt went to Skegness alone, having killed his wife on their wedding night or the day after, and left her body in the house.

The prosecutor said Nutt returned to carry out the “horrific charade” by telling her daughter she was missing and conducting a search warrant.

The jury was shown CCTV footage of the defendant and Ms Walker arriving at the Brighouse Register Office at the Prince Albert pub in Brighouse after their wedding for a reception.

Mr MacDonald said witnesses described Nutt and Mrs Walker having been together for a number of years but had a “difficult” relationship.

The body of grandmother Dawn Walker, 52, was found in a field on October 27 last year

He said a neighbor described Ms Walker, who had three daughters, as “cheerful and energetic.”

This neighbor, the lawyer added, had said she had seen her in 2020 with a “severe” black eye and cuts to her face.

The prosecutor said this neighbor remembers that the defendant was sent to prison after these injuries emerged, but the couple moved back in together after he was released.

He said, “She (the neighbor) remembers that Dawn and the defendant argued quite often during this time – one minute they were in love and the next they were arguing.

“She’d never seen the defendant physically assault Dawn, but she’d heard a fight coming out of the house and Dawn yelling, ‘Tommo, get off me.'”

Mr MacDonald said another neighbor described going to the house two months before the wedding after having “never heard such a scream from a woman before.”

He said Nutt told the neighbor that Mrs. Walker was having an asthma attack, but she yelled, “Don’t believe him, he’s lying, he’s trying to kill me.”

The prosecutor said an examination of Ms Walker’s body revealed she had suffered serious neck injuries, suggesting “forceful pressure had been applied to her neck.”